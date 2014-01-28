Preview: Panthers at Bruins

(Updated: CORRECTION: Fixing Bergeron’s totals in the “Overtime” section)

The Florida Panthers have a tough task on their hands if they wish to record their season-high fourth straight road victory. The Panthers look to extend their good fortune on Tuesday against the Boston Bruins, who are 20-5-2 at home. Former Bruin Tim Thomas denied all three attempts in the shootout to make Nick Bjugstad’s first-round tally stand up as Florida skated to a 5-4 victory over Detroit on Sunday.

A two-time Vezina Trophy winner and Conn Smythe Trophy recipient in 2011, Thomas turned aside 37 shots in a 3-2 setback against his former team on Oct. 17. Reilly Smith netted the go-ahead tally with 59 seconds remaining in the third period of that contest and scored and set up a goal in Boston’s 6-3 triumph over the New York Islanders on Monday. Linemates Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron joined Smith by extending their respective point streaks to six games as the Bruins moved into sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Division.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN (Florida), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (21-24-7): Try as it might, Florida simply can’t convert on the power play. Sputtering along at an NHL-worst 8.8 percent, the Panthers went 0-for-4 with the man advantage on Sunday and have failed on their last 42 opportunities dating to the team’s 4-3 loss to the Red Wings on Dec. 28. Florida is 0-for-5 on the power play in two games versus Boston this season.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (33-15-3): Marchand recorded a goal and three assists on Monday to keep his impressive surge going strong. The Nova Scotia native has scored 12 times in the last 17 games to share the club lead with Smith (17 tallies) - and has seven goals and five assists during his point streak. Marchand scored in the teams’ first meeting this season on Oct. 17.

OVERTIME

1. Florida C Jesse Winchester scored on Sunday and tallied in both games versus Boston this season. Prior to this campaign, he failed to score in 18 previous contests against the Bruins.

2. Boston G Tuukka Rask sat out on Monday but will start versus the Panthers, against whom he owns a 9-1-0 career mark with a slim 0.99 goals-against average.

3. Bergeron has scored four goals and set up six others while Smith has two tallies and five assists in the same six-game stretch.

PREDICTION: Bruins 3, Panthers 2