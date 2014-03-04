Preview: Panthers at Bruins

Tuukka Rask and the Boston Bruins traditionally have dominated the Florida Panthers - and this season has been no exception. The Finn looks to continue the success on Tuesday, when former Bruin Tim Thomas and the Panthers pay a visit to TD Garden. Rask has been in goal for all three victories this season and owns a gaudy 10-1-0 mark with a slim 1.08 goals-against average in his career versus Florida.

Rask made 39 saves and Gregory Campbell scored twice in the third period as Boston skated to a 6-3 triumph over the New York Rangers on Sunday and moved within three points of Pittsburgh for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Florida also was victorious on Sunday, snapping a four-game losing streak with a 5-3 triumph over the New York Islanders. Shawn Matthias and Scottie Upshall each collected two goals and an assist as the Panthers posted just their second win in nine contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN (Florida), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (23-31-7): Florida acquired promising center Brandon Pirri from Chicago on Sunday for a third-round pick in the 2014 draft and a fifth-rounder in 2016. The 22-year-old Pirri is the latest of a young group of centers in Florida, joining Drew Shore (23), Nick Bjugstad (21) and rookie Aleksander Barkov (18). Pirri is the third member of the team to start the season with the Blackhawks organization, joining Jimmy Hayes and defenseman Dylan Olsen.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (38-17-5): Veteran Jarome Iginla is showing no signs of slowing down, collecting a goal and an assist on Sunday to up his total to 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in his last 12 games. Milan Lucic also scored and set up a goal versus the Rangers and has four tallies and five assists in his last seven contests. The burly Lucic scored twice and Iginla notched two assists in the most recent meeting with Florida - a 6-2 victory by Boston on Jan. 28.

OVERTIME

1. Thomas, who won the 2011 Conn Smythe Trophy with Boston, made 37 saves in a 3-2 loss to Bruins on Oct. 17 before yielding six goals on 41 shots on Jan. 28.

2. Boston had scored at least one power-play goal in five of its previous six games before failing to even have an opportunity on Sunday.

3. Matthias has recorded three goals and two assists in his last two games after scoring twice in his previous 20 contests.

PREDICTION: Bruins 5, Panthers 1