Preview: Panthers at Bruins

The Boston Bruins have been among the worst teams in the league on home ice, but they will face an opponent they have dominated at TD Garden when the Florida Panthers pay a visit for a Saturday matinee. The Bruins will kick off a three-game homestand against Jaromir Jagr and the Panthers, who are seeking their first victory in Boston in more than four years.

Jagr has a chance to continue making history after scoring his 731st goal on Thursday to tie Marcel Dionne (731) for fourth place on the NHL’s career list. “I was waiting for a long time,” Jagr said after halting an eight-game goal drought. “I had some chances; I just couldn’t score. I‘m glad it’s behind me.” The Bruins ended a drought of a different kind, scoring three third-period goals in a 3-1 victory on Montreal on Wednesday for their first victory over the Canadiens since March 2014. Boston has won eight straight at home versus Florida, which is winless at TD Garden since Dec. 8, 2011.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (14-11-4): Defenseman Brian Campbell required stitches after he was checked face-first into the boards in Thursday’s win over Washington, but he was back at practice Friday and will play against Boston. Not as fortunate was fellow blue-liner Steven Kampfer, who suffered a lower-body injury in the first period Thursday and did not accompany the team for the opener of a four-game road trip. That necessitated the recall of defenseman Dylan Olsen from Portland of American Hockey League while forward Nick Bjugstad was placed on injured reserve.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (15-9-3): After being scratched for back-to-back games, defenseman Dennis Seidenberg was back in the lineup Wednesday and made his presence felt with five hits and a pair of blocked shots to help Boston halt its skid against Montreal. “We didn’t really think too much about the last few years, or the past,“ said Seidenberg, who missed the first month while recuperating from back surgery. ”It’s about us being in the moment, and taking it one game a time.” Brad Marchand scored twice in a 3-1 win at Florida on Oct. 30 to give him 11 goals in 21 games versus the Panthers.

OVERTIME

1. Jagr has scored 33 goals in 78 games against Boston.

2. Bruins G Tuukka Rask is 13-2-1 with a 1.29 goals-against average versus the Panthers.

3. Florida has won six of eight overall and five of its last six games away from home.

PREDICTION: Bruins 3, Panthers 2