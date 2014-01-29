Bruins spoil Thomas’ return to Boston

BOSTON -- Tuesday night could have been all about goalie Tim Thomas making a storybook return to the TD Garden ice.

Not the way the Boston Bruins are playing.

The suddenly potent Bruins, scoring six goals for the third straight game, spoiled Thomas’ homecoming and roared to their fourth straight win, a 6-2 victory over Thomas and the Florida Panthers.

The win lifted the Bruins to 5-0-1 over their last six games. They have scored 27 goals in those six games.

“We had a tough stretch a long time ago but the last five, six games we’ve been playing some pretty good hockey,” said center David Krejci, who had a goal and two assists Tuesday and has eight points in the six games. “We just gotta keep it going. I think we’ve got five games left before the [Olympic] break and we just have to try to get as many points as we can.”

Thomas, who won the Vezina Trophy in 2009 and 2011 while with the Bruins, lost to the Bruins in Florida on Oct. 17 but was out with a groin injury the first time the Panthers came north Nov. 7. He was cheered during a video tribute and waved to the crowd from the press box that night and was cheered again during Tuesday’s introductions. But there was also a loud chant of “Tho-mas” in the third period.

Related Coverage Preview: Panthers at Bruins

Asked if he had fun on his return, Thomas said, ”Well, no. I think I might’ve enjoyed myself watching the State of the Union more. No, probably not.

“They’re a good team. They made the finals last year for a reason and they played a good game against us tonight, combined with us not playing our best game, myself included. They took advantage of it. They just kept coming at us. They rarely let up. When they did, we scored a couple of goals and then they turned it back up.”

Thomas, who made 35 saves, clubbed Bruins center Carl Soderberg (not a former teammate) over the head with his stick with 3.4 seconds left in the game, drawing a penalty. He said Soderberg had “his stick in my throat -- with less than a minute left in a game and they’re up by four goals, 6-2, I took exception to that.”

“I didn’t expect it to go this way,” he said of his return.

Left winger Milan Lucic scored twice, and defenseman Zdeno Chara and right wingers Reilly Smith and Shawn Thornton also scored for the Bruins.

”Any time you capitalize on the chances you have and it shows on the score sheet it makes a big difference,“ said Chara, who has four of the 18 goals his team has scored in the last three games. ”It’s way better than creating chances and not scoring and then all of a sudden they score one and it’s a different game.

“For sure it’s a much better feeling to play with the lead.”

Right winger Jarome Iginla and defenseman Matt Bartkowski each recorded two assists for the Bruins (34-15-3). Iginla has seven points in the past three games.

Boston is 12-2-0 in its past 14 home games, 17-2-2 in the past 21.

Former Bruins right winger Brad Boyes scored his 14th goal for the Panthers (21-24-7), ending goalie Tuukka Rask’s shutout bid in the final minute of the second period. Defenseman Dmitry Kulikov scored a power-play goal, his fifth goal of the season, four minutes into the third period. That goal ended a drought of 43 straight power plays without a goal for the Panthers. The tally made it 4-2, but the Bruins scored the last two goals.

Fans threw hats on the ice after Lucic’s second goal, some still thinking it was his third of the game -- even though the Bruins’ second goal was changed to Chara, his 13th of the season. The change was announced, but several people did not notice or care.

Lucic, who had one goal in his previous 14 games, scored his 14th and 15th. Smith extended his points streak to seven straight games (eight points) with his 18th goal of the year, on a power play off a pass from Soderberg.

Thornton did all the work himself for his fourth goal, his first since Nov. 19.

Rask, who made 28 saves, improved to 10-1 lifetime against the Panthers.

NOTES: Bruins C Chris Kelly, who missed 22 games with a broken leg, was activated from injured reserve. Boston sent C Ryan Spooner and D Zach Trotman to AHL Providence. ... The Bruins continue their three-game homestand Thursday when they face the rival Montreal Canadiens. The Panthers play Game 3 of a four-game trip, at Toronto, on Thursday. ... RW Tomas Kopecky returned for Florida after missing four games with a shoulder injury. Panthers C Shawn Matthias was out with an illness, and Florida placed C Aleksander Barkov on IR due to an upper-body injury. ... Panthers D Tom Gilbert played in his 500th NHL game. ... D Zdeno Chara, the Bruins’ captain, received a standing ovation following a first-period video tribute to his 500th NHL point, which he collected Monday.