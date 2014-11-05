Bruins win on Marchand’s overtime goal

BOSTON -- Brad Marchand struggled through the early weeks of the season, not scoring a goal for the first seven games and registering just one in the first 11.

Safe to say Marchand’s early-season struggles are behind him.

“I‘m happy for Marchey, he’s been playing great lately,” goaltender Tuukka Rask said after Marchand scored his fourth goal, his second overtime goal, in three games to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 decision over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

The feisty left winger, who assisted on center Patrice Bergeron’s goal in the second period, scored a spectacular goal for the winner. He went around defenseman Dylan Olsen and beat goaltender Roberto Luongo to give the Bruins their third consecutive win.

“There’s a little more room and they were kind of tired,” Marchand said of the winner. “They were in the [offensive] zone for a bit there.”

During this three-game streak, during which Marchand and linemates Bergeron and right winger Reilly Smith have come alive, Marchand has four goals and two assists. He was also robbed by Luongo in the second period and was a general pain to the defense-minded Panthers all night.

”Their guy made a hell of a play on the goal,“ said Luongo. ”Maybe I was a little too deep, but hell of a play and hell of a shot there.

“It’s a good point for us, but obviously we want more than that.”

At 8-6-0, the Bruins are two games over .500 for the first time this year.

Left winger Jussi Jokinen scored his first goal of the season for the Panthers, who are 4-0-4 since starting the season with two regulation losses. Florida had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Hammered by injuries and illness up front, the Panthers have scored just 15 goals in 10 games, and none of their players has more than three goals.

Rask made 18 saves in the Boston goal, while Luongo had 23 saves for Florida.

”It’s the sign of a good team when you grind wins out,“ said Rask, the defending Vezina Trophy winner who is 6-4 on the season. ”We didn’t play our best today and have every line going. We found a way and stuck with it and blocked a lot of shots.

Said Bergeron, who scored his second of the season and first in 12 games: “It was one of those nights where we found a way.”

The Bruins are 3-0 in overtimes/shootouts, while Florida is 1-4.

The Panthers came close to taking a 2-1 lead 5 1/2 minutes into the third period when a wild scramble around the Boston net saw the puck bounce off the post before Rask covered it. Then, with 6:45 left, a shot from the point deflected and went off the post behind Rask.

As soon as Bergeron tied it with his turnaround shot from the slot at 7:29 of the second period, the Bruins fans broke out their taunting “Lu-on-go” chants that were heard when he had a dreadful series against Boston in the 2010 Stanley Cup finals, won by the Bruins over the Vancouver Canucks.

“I didn’t think it was that bad,” said Luongo. “That’s a long time ago. I‘m not worried about that anymore. I’ve moved on. It’s a fun building to play in so I always look forward to coming here.”

Jokinen’s goal, off a pass from former Bruins right winger Brad Boyes, was the 150th of his career. He came into the game with no goals and five assists on the season.

There was only one penalty in the game, to Boston defenseman Adam McQuaid for holding in the second period. The officials missed a call against Florida left winger Scottie Upshall with just over two minutes left in regulation -- Upshall’s stick coming up and catching Boston right winger Loui Eriksson in the face. Eriksson wasn’t cut, but the crowd was shown a clear replay of the play.

NOTES: Panthers LW Scottie Upshall played in his 500th NHL game. ... RW Shawn Thornton, who played seven seasons with the Bruins before signing with Florida as a free agent, made his first return to TD Garden. He received a huge ovation when announced as a starter and was given a video tribute during a first-period timeout -- an emotional moment. “It’s pretty touching you know,” he said . ... Boston C David Krejci missed his second consecutive game with an undisclosed injury. ... LW Jonathan Huberdeau, part of a long list of sidelined Florida forwards, missed his second straight game due to the flu. ... Bruins D Zdeno Chara, who missed his fifth game with a knee injury, spoke to the media for the first time, saying he doesn’t know how long he will be gone. ... The Panthers end a two-game road trip at Philadelphia on Thursday. The Bruins play Game 3 of a four-game homestand against the Edmonton Oilers the same night. Former Bruins D Andrew Ference received a three-game suspension from NHL on Tuesday and will miss the game.