Bruins strengthen playoff position with win

BOSTON -- Suddenly, the Boston Bruins can think about more than just hanging onto a wild-card spot in the NHL’s Eastern Conference.

Striking for two third-period goals, the Bruins won their third straight, strengthened their own playoff position and all but ended Florida’s chances with a 3-2 win over the Panthers on Tuesday night.

“Obviously these are desperate times and we obviously didn’t want to end up in a position at the end of the season where we were second-guessing ourselves and had regrets,” left winger Milan Lucic said after doing the hustle work on the tying goal and then scoring the winner with 1:09 left.

The win moved the eighth-place (second wild card) Bruins to within two points of the Detroit Red Wings for third place in the Atlantic Division. The Wings have a game in hand and the teams meet Thursday night in Detroit.

Lucic hustled into the corner to set up rookie right winger David Pastrnak’s tying goal 9:47 into the third period and then beat goaltender Roberto Luongo with the winner.

By scoring late, the Bruins deprived the hungry Panthers of even one point.

“That makes it even bigger, especially with a team trying to catch up to you,” Lucic said. “You talk about those four-point games where you’re able to get two points but also not let them get anything. So I think it makes it that much bigger of a win to be able to come out and win that one in regulation.”

Boston (39-25-13) increased its lead over the 10th-place Panthers to six points. The ninth-place Ottawa Senators came from behind and won in Detroit and still trail the Bruins by three points with a game in hand.

The Panthers, who haven’t won in Boston since 2011, finished 2-2-1 on their five-game road trip. Their five remaining games are all at home, one against the Bruins, who actually have a seven-point advantage because of the tiebreaker.

“The odds are against us but we’re going to re-group and keep fighting,” said Luongo, who blamed himself for the loss.

“I disappointed myself,” said Luongo, just 13-13-2 lifetime against the Bruins, and that does not include his poor play for the Vancouver Canucks in the 2011 Stanley Cup final won by Boston. “I feel like I let my teammates down tonight. I made a couple big saves in the start of the third, but no excuses for those last two goals there.”

He did make some big saves, but said, “That’s my job, to make saves. When I don’t make them, I feel responsible, those are goals that shouldn’t go in.”

After the tying goal by Pastrnak, named before the game as the winner of the 7th Player Award for play above and beyond expectations (voted by the fans), Lucic scored his 18th of the season. Pastrnak assisted on the winner and fellow rookie Ryan Spooner, the center on the line, assisted on both goals.

“It was nice to see the guys react, down 2-1 and find a way to win,” said Bruins coach Claude Julien, who, after the morning skate, said Tuesday’s game was “almost like a Game 7.”

“So to me it showed a lot of character on our part.”

Right winger Loui Eriksson scored the other Boston goal, during a 4-on-4 and after a terrible giveaway by right winger Jaromir Jagr.

Center Brandon Pirri and right winger Brad Boyes scored for the Panthers. Boyes, a former Bruin, beat goalie Tuukka Rask with a weak shot, but Rask was the winner with 22 saves, improving to 12-1-1 lifetime against Florida.

Rask was beaten on a late power-play shot by right winger Jimmy Hayes, but the puck hit the crossbar and stayed out as the Bruins killed the final 27.6 seconds down six-on-four after a penalty call.

The Florida power play, the fourth-worst in the NHL coming in, struck for the fourth time in eight attempts following an 0-for-16 drought over six games.

NOTES: RW Brett Connolly, who sustained a broken finger in practice before playing his first game with the Bruins after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning at the trade deadline, is closing in on a return and skated in the pregame warmup. “Getting closer,” Bruins coach Claude Julien said after the morning skate. ... Veteran RW Jaromir Jagr, who had 12 points in his first 14 games with the Panthers, has 96 in 77 career games against the Bruins. Jagr left the ice for most of the second period and returned for the third. ... Florida C Brandon Pirri played in his 100th NHL game. ... Panthers LW Scottie Upshall was scratched due to an upper-body injury.