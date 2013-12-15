Preview: Panthers at Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens rebounded from a brief two-game misstep to return to their winning ways. The Canadiens vie for their 11th victory in 14 outings on Sunday, when they host the Atlantic Division-rival Florida Panthers. Max Pacioretty scored 1:51 into overtime and Carey Price secured his 21st career shutout by turning aside 21 shots in a 1-0 triumph over the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Florida posted its second straight victory and fourth in five outings with a 3-2 shootout win over Washington on Friday. Tomas Kopecky ended the marathon by netting the winner in the 10th round, matching the second-longest shootout in the Panthers’ history. Florida opens a four-game road trip through Canada, with stops in Toronto, Ottawa and Winnipeg on the slate before returning home to face Sunshine State-rival Tampa Bay on Dec. 23.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, FSN (Florida), RDS, TSN (Montreal)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (11-17-5): Defenseman Dylan Olsen has been making a statement on the offensive end since being acquired from Chicago in a trade. Olsen has collected three goals and three assists during his five-game point streak. “You can just see an opening and you throw it on net,” Olsen said of his offensive production. “It’s been fortunate to go in.”

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (20-11-3): Although victorious on Saturday, Montreal has mustered just two goals in its last three contests while going 0-for-15 on the power play in its last six. Perhaps a date with the Panthers can ignite the offense of the Canadiens, who outscored their foes 10-3 last season in taking all three matchups. Captain Brian Gionta has scored 17 goals in 35 career meetings with Florida - and collected a tally and an assist in Montreal’s 5-2 victory on March 10.

OVERTIME

1. Pacioretty’s last two goals have served as game-winners, and the pair doubled his season total to tie C Tomas Plekanec for the team lead.

2. Florida placed veteran G Tim Thomas on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 12. Scott Clemmensen, who made 23 saves against the Capitals, is expected to start versus Montreal.

3. Price owns a 5-4-1 career mark with two shutouts and a slim 1.88 goals-against average versus the Panthers.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 2, Panthers 1