Preview: Panthers at Canadiens

Defensive struggles have plagued the Montreal Canadiens over the past 2 1/2 weeks - but Monday’s visit from the Florida Panthers may go a long way in fixing those deficiencies. The Canadiens are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators, a rough start to a stretch that will see Montreal play four of five games at the Bell Centre. Florida kicked off the new year in style, stretching its point streak to three games with a 5-4 home triumph over Nashville.

Montreal is clinging to fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings but will need to return to its defensive roots in order to stay there. The Canadiens have surrendered four or more goals in each of its last four games, with stalwart netminder Carey Price in goal for three of those contests. The Panthers may provide the Canadiens with a much-needed reprieve in that area, as they come into the game with just 101 goals scored through their first 42 contests this season.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSFL (Florida), RDS (Montreal)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (16-20-6): Several Florida skaters have seen their offensive numbers slip in 2013-14, including veteran forward Tomas Kopecky. After scoring a career-best 15 goals in 47 games during last year’s lockout-shortened campaign, Kopecky has just four on the season as he adjusts to more of a checking role with the team. “Each year is different, and I‘m playing against the other team’s top lines,” Kopecky told the Miami Herald. “The priority is on the defense. Last year I was playing on the first power play, and this year I‘m not.”

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (24-14-5): Price is considered at least a co-favorite to start for the Canadian team at next month’s Olympic tournament in Sochi, Russia - and his first-half resume would suggest his candidacy is a strong one. In addition to being one of the busier goaltenders in the NHL, Price ranks in the top 10 in victories (19), goals-against average (2.26) and save percentage (.927). The 26-year-old will likely face stiff competition from Vancouver’s Roberto Luongo and Pittsburgh’s Marc-Andre Fleury for the No. 1 role.

OVERTIME

1. The Panthers have won both meetings this season, prevailing 2-1 in Montreal on Dec. 15 and winning 4-1 at home two weeks later.

2. Price is 5-4-1 with a 1.88 goals-against average and two shutouts in 10 career games versus Florida.

3. Florida has 45 goals through 22 road games, the fourth-fewest in the league.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Panthers 1