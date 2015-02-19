Preview: Panthers at Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens attempt to extend their home point streak to five games when they face off against the Florida Panthers on Thursday. Montreal is 3-0-1 in its last four at Bell Centre, where it hasn’t lost in regulation since dropping a 3-2 decision to Buffalo on Feb. 3. The Canadiens suffered their first overall regulation defeat since the setback to the Sabres on Wednesday as they dropped a 4-2 decision at Ottawa.

Florida is coming off its first win in four contests, a 3-2 triumph at Toronto on Tuesday in the opener of its five-game road trip. Jussi Jokinen scored a power-play goal and set up Jimmy Hayes’ eventual winning tally as the Panthers posted just their second victory in seven road games. The Atlantic Division rivals opened their five-game season series on Dec. 30, with Montreal recording a 2-1 shootout victory at Florida.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, RSN, RDS (Montreal)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (25-19-12): Florida looks to qualify for the playoffs for just the second time in 14 seasons as it sits three points behind Boston for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with a game in hand. Aaron Ekblad has scored nine goals this season, one shy of Ed Jovanovski’s franchise record for a rookie defenseman set in 1995-96. Aleksander Barkov will appear in his 100th NHL game Thursday needing one goal to eclipse his total of eight as a rookie last season.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (37-16-4): Alexei Emelin suffered an upper-body injury when he crashed into the boards awkwardly on his first shift of Wednesday’s contest and could miss the meeting with Florida. Jarred Tinordi, who notched two assists in nine games with Montreal earlier this season, would fill in for Emelin as he was recalled from Hamilton of the American Hockey League after the game against Ottawa. The 22-year-old Tinordi, who was drafted 22nd overall in 2010, has yet to score a goal in 39 NHL contests.

OVERTIME

1. The Panthers’ next overtime victory will be the 100th in franchise history.

2. Montreal LW Max Pacioretty has tallied in three of his last four games.

3. Florida RW Brad Boyes is one goal shy of 200 for his career.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 5, Panthers 1