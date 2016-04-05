Preview: Panthers at Canadiens

Having already clinched a playoff berth and secured home ice for at least the first round of the postseason, the Florida Panthers can take a step closer to the Atlantic Division title when they visit the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. The Panthers lead Tampa Bay by four points with three games to play as they pursue the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Florida has won three straight and five of six to set a franchise record with 99 points as it prepares for its second matchup with the Canadiens in a span of four days. The Panthers spotted visiting Montreal a three-goal lead before roaring back for a 4-3 victory behind two goals and two assists by Aleksander Barkov, who has scored four goals in his last three games. Monday’s 4-3 win at Toronto could have come at a cost as defenseman Erik Gudbranson was limping at the end of the game. The Canadiens, who will play their seventh straight contest against a playoff contender, have dropped all three matchups against the Panthers this season.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, Sportsnet East, RDS (Montreal)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (45-25-9): When Florida lost emerging star Vincent Trocheck for the rest of the regular season last week, the team elevated Nick Bjustad to take Trochek’s role as the No. 2 center and recalled Rocco Grimaldi from Portland of the American Hockey League. Grimaldi scored twice in Monday’s win to match his goal total in his first 23 games while Bjugstad halted a seven-game drought with his 14th tally of the season. Former No. 2 overall pick Barkov has torched the Canadiens in his career with nine goals and five assists in 11 games.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (36-37-6): Veteran journeyman John Scott’s season will take another surprising turn Tuesday when he makes his debut with Montreal, which acquired him from Arizona in mid-January. Scott has been with the St. John’s IceCaps of the AHL since the deal - save for an appearance in the NHL All-Star Game in which he earned MVP honors - and said he will return to the team after Tuesday’s contest. “It was a shock, but I’m super grateful to be here. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to play for the Canadiens,” Scott said.

OVERTIME

1. Panthers D Brian Campbell will play in his 1,000th career game and 374th in a row for Florida, breaking Olli Jokinen’s team record.

2. Canadiens F Brendan Gallagher scored against the Panthers on Saturday in his return from a 12-game absence.

3. Panthers G Roberto Luongo has allowed four goals in winning both starts versus Montreal this season.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Panthers 2