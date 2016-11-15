Preview: Panthers at Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens are in the unusual position of having to rebound from a rare loss when they host the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The Canadiens suffered only their second regulation defeat and third overall when they dropped a 3-2 decision at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night, snapping their four-game winning streak.

Montreal will put another streak on the line, taking a perfect 10-0-0 record at the Bell Centre into Tuesday's matchup against the reigning Atlantic Division champions. After Al Montoya was in net at Chicago, Carey Price looks to earn his 11th victory in as many starts for the Canadiens, who have outscored opponents 37-12 at home. The Panthers have won only once in six games away from home as they prepare to kick off a four-game road trip. Florida will be looking to earn consecutive wins for the first time since the first two games of the season after posting a dramatic 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, RDS, Sportsnet (Montreal)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (7-7-1): Jonathan Marchessault established a career high by scoring his eighth goal against the Islanders and he made it a memorable one, forcing overtime by connecting with 13.6 seconds left in regulation. Marchessault, who had seven goals in 45 games with Tampa Bay last season, leads Florida in goals and points with 14 in 15 games. Forward Nick Bjugstad joined the team for the four-game trip but has not been cleared to play due to his broken hand.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (13-2-1): Price has surrendered two goals or fewer in nine of his 10 starts and has registered a pair of shutouts over his last five appearances. Montreal made a roster move Monday with the promotion of forward Chris Terry, who was fifth in the American Hockey League in scoring and led St. John's with 15 points on five goals and 10 assists. Terry scored 11 goals in 57 games with Carolina in 2014-15, but he dipped to eight tallies in 68 games last season.

OVERTIME

1. Panthers C Aleksander Barkov is mired in a 13-game goal-scoring drought, but he has 10 tallies in 12 games versus Montreal.

2. Canadiens D Shea Weber has a team-high seven goals after scoring in three of the past four games.

3. Panthers F Seth Griffith, claimed on waivers from Toronto, is expected to join the team in Montreal.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Panthers 1