Panthers inch closer to playoffs with win over Habs

MONTREAL -- The Florida Panthers have their sights set on a post-season berth and Thursday night, they crept a little closer to their goal.

Center Dave Bolland scored the shootout winner to lift the Panthers to a 3-2 comeback win over the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre.

With the win, Florida finds itself one point behind the Boston Bruins, owners of the final wild card spot in the East.

“There’s a lot of work to be done,” said goaltender Roberto Luongo, who stopped 37 shots. “We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. We realize we’re in the thick of things, which is exciting and fun for our group. It sounds cliche, but we really do have to take it one game at a time.”

Goaltender Carey Price stopped 19 shots for Montreal (37-16-5), which dropped its second straight.

“We gave ourselves an opportunity to win the hockey game and I thought we played really well,” defenseman P.K. Subban said. “An unfortunate bounce at the end of that penalty kill put them back in the game but in the shootout, anybody can win.”

Right winger Brendan Gallagher scored twice in regulation for the Canadiens. Left winger Tomas Fleischmann and defenseman Steven Kampfer replied for Florida (26-19-12).

Gallagher’s 100th career point started the scoring at 2:31 of the second period.

The feisty winger carried the puck just inside the Florida blue line before dishing off to left winger Max Pacioretty. Luongo made the save, but Gallagher, driving to the net, was there for the rebound and snuck it under the netminder’s pad for his 14th goal of the season.

Gallagher added his second goal 10 minutes later. After Luongo stopped Subban’s shot from the right circle, the puck sat loose in the crease and Gallagher was there to cash in, lifting it into the net.

The Panthers took advantage of a Canadiens miscue to get on the board. Price’s clearing attempt was intercepted by the visitors, who took several shots from the slot before Fleischmann tossed one in from the high slot at 11:54.

Montreal had its chances to extend its lead, outshooting Florida 27-13 through 40 minutes but Luongo was up to the task.

“He’s a good goalie,” Gallagher said. “You expect him to make saves. He played really and made some big saves, especially when we were up two goals. When the goalie can shut the door like that, you’ve got to give him credit. But at the same time, there’s always ways to beat him and always ways to score.”

Kampfer tied it 2-2 with his first goal of the season at 4:57 of the third period. As time expired on a penalty to defenseman Jarred Tinordi, Fleischmann fed his teammate with a nifty pass from behind the net between the goal line and left circle for a bad-angle shot.

”(Credit) goes to Flash,“ Kampfer said. ”The play that he had, taking it behind the net and giving me a couple of extra seconds to get into position to shoot was huge. Definitely the whole play goes to him.

“I just saw right over (Price‘s) pad and I was lucky to get it over him.”

NOTES: Injured during the first shift of the game of Wednesday’s loss at Ottawa, Montreal D Alexei Emelin (upper body) did not play against Florida and will be re-evaluated next week, coach Michel Therrien said. D Jarred Tinordi was called up to take Emelin’s place and D P.K. Subban was in his usual spot alongside D Andrei Markov after blocking a shot against Ottawa. ... Canadiens LW Alex Galchenyuk was a late scratch with the flu, leaving D Mike Weaver as the lone healthy scratch. ... Panthers C Aleksander Barkov played in his 100th game. ... Florida D Dmitry Kulikov served the third game of his four-game suspension. ... The Panthers scratched LW Sean Bergenheim for the fourth straight game.