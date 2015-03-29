Canadiens secure playoff berth with OT win

MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens have punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Left winger Max Pacioretty scored the winning goal on a power play in overtime to lift the Canadiens to a 3-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night at the Bell Centre, extending Montreal’s season for the third straight year and for the eighth time in the last 10 years.

“We’re six games away from our goal of having a good playoffs and we’ve got to treat it as playoffs right now,” Pacioretty said.

Center Lars Eller and left winger Alex Galchenyuk scored for the Canadiens (47-21-8). Center Aleksander Barkov had two goals for Florida (34-26-15).

Goalie Carey Price made 21 saves for Montreal.

Netminder Roberto Luongo stopped 22 shots for the Panthers, who kept pace with the Ottawa Senators as they battle for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

“It’s a tough way to lose, obviously,” Panthers defenseman Brian Campbell said. “We did a lot of good things tonight. We do a lot of good things in other games during the year and don’t come out with points and that’s the frustrating part. We’d like to come out and find a way to get those two (points).”

Eller’s first goal in two weeks opened the scoring at 17:37 of the first period.

With time on the Canadiens’ power play winding down, defenseman Jeff Petry turned a Nathan Beaulieu feed into a shot from the left point. Luongo made the initial save, but the rebound popped out to the right circle, where Eller hustled to get his stick on the puck and send it to the back of the net.

The Panthers took advantage of poor defensive coverage by Montreal to tie the score at 6:09 of the second period. Right winger Jaromir Jagr’s pass to left winger Jonathan Huberdeau went quickly over to Barkov in the high slot. The second-year pivot skated in uncontested before lifting his 13th goal of the season over Price.

Barkov put Florida ahead with his second goal of the night just over seven minutes later on the power play. Huberdeau, along the boards by the top of the right circle, sent a shot to Barkov’s stick in the slot for the perfect deflection into the net, giving Barkov his first multi-goal game of the season.

Montreal’s power play evened the score at 14:35. Center Tomas Plekanec took defenseman Andrei Markov’s pass at the top of the circle before dishing to Galchenyuk at the goal line. Galchenyuk moved in close and lifted the puck glove side over Luongo for his first goal since March 4.

“We had a good meeting today and worked on the power play in practice, got a bounce and got going,” Pacioretty said.

The Canadiens came close to ending it regulation when right winger Brendan Gallagher was in close on Luongo, only to be denied by the veteran goaltender.

“Lu is great in all areas,” Campbell said. “Obviously, a highlight-reel save from him. He’s there to protect us, save us, and he definitely gave us a chance.”

NOTES: After being scratched for Florida’s win over Toronto on Thursday, RW Tomas Kopecky and D Erik Gudbranson returned to the lineup, replacing LW Shawn Thornton and D Steven Kampfer. ... With one point (an assist) in 15 games since being acquired, Canadiens RW Devante Smith-Pelly sat out, joining C Manny Malhotra, D Sergei Gonchar and D Mike Weaver as the team’s healthy scratches. C/RW Brian Flynn drew into the Montreal lineup in Smith-Pelly’s place. ... The Panthers announced Friday that leading goal-scorer Nick Bjugstad will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing lower back surgery. ... Montreal LW Max Pacioretty is one of only two Canadiens since 1997-98 with at least 280 shots in a season. The other is former captain Brian Gionta.