Ekblad lifts Panthers over Habs in OT

MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens' franchise-record home winning streak is no more.

Defenseman Aaron Ekblad scored at 2:59 of overtime to lift the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre, snapping Montreal's home ice streak at 10 games.

"I had heard rumblings about it but didn't know exactly what the record was or who had it, or any of that," Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty said. "We're just worrying about our group here and what we have. We've gotten off to a great start and gave ourselves a chance to win tonight. We came up short."

It also marked the first time the Canadiens have lost consecutive games this season.

Carey Price made 20 saves for the Canadiens (13-2-2). Roberto Luongo stopped 34 shots for Florida.

Alex Petrovic, Kyle Rau and Denis Malgin also scored for the Panthers (8-7-1), who won consecutive games for the first time since Oct. 13 and 15.

Related Coverage Preview: Panthers at Canadiens

"It's a big win for us," said Ekblad, who took advantage of a broken stick for Montreal before firing his shot stick side on Price. "We haven't been the best team on the road this year and to get that kind of luck before moving on, it's good to have that on our side. We feel motivated and that momentum's on our side."

Pacioretty, David Desharnais and Paul Byron scored in regulation for Montreal.

The Canadiens got off to a quick start in this one, coming close to putting the puck in the net and drawing a penalty before the game was 30 seconds old.

Montreal's steadily improving power play connected for a third straight game -- and fourth time in the past five games -- to give the home side the lead at 2:12 of the first. A give-and-go between Pacioretty, in the corner, and Nathan Beaulieu, at the blue line, ended with the Canadiens captain skating into the circle before wiring it past Luongo.

It was the 12th time in 17 games this season that Montreal has opened the scoring.

The Panthers took advantage of a poor clearing attempt by Montreal to even the score at 5:04. Phillip Danault sent the puck up the middle and Petrovic picked it up, ripping a wrister from the high slot into the back of the net.

Rau's second of the season gave Florida its first lead of the night with less than five minutes remaining. Montreal native Michael Matheson won a battle behind the net and sent a backhand feed to Rau alone in the slot.

Desharnais tied the game at 4:22 of the second with his first goal since Oct. 18. Andrei Markov sent a cross-ice feed to Desharnais, who was uncovered in the left circle.

"He was really good tonight," Beaulieu said of Desharnais, who also picked up an assist on Pacioretty's goal. "Nice to see Davey get rewarded. He's been working really hard."

The Canadiens were in control from that point on, holding Florida without a shot for nearly 10 minutes and kept Luongo busy with 21 shots in the period.

"He was huge for us in the second period," Panthers coach Gerard Gallant said. "Montreal really dominated that period. We had a lot of turnovers and didn't really like that period at all. At that time, Louie really kept us in the game."

When the Panthers finally did get a chance, they nearly took the lead. Reilly Smith forced Price into a diving save. The puck trickled to the other side and defenseman Jeff Petry was quick to clear it out of harm's way.

Malgin put the Panthers ahead at 17:42 when he carried the puck in and, with Montreal defenseman Jeff Petry in front of him, fooled Price with a knuckleball-type shot glove side.

Byron tied it at 5:46 of the third period when he poked the puck through Luongo's pads after the goaltender thought he was in control of a save off Brendan Gallagher.

NOTES: Canadiens RW Alexander Radulov missed the game with an illness and was replaced by LW Chris Terry, who was called up from the AHL's St. John's IceCaps on Monday. ... Montreal D Greg Pateryn drew back in after sitting the past three games as a healthy scratch. ... Canadiens F Brian Flynn missed his third straight game with an upper-body injury while D Joel Hanley was a healthy scratch. ... Panthers rookie D Mike Matheson, who hails from the Montreal suburb of Pointe-Claire, played his first game at the Bell Centre with 30-40 family members expected to attend. ... Florida C Seth Griffith, claimed on waivers from Toronto on Saturday, made his Panthers debut while C Jared McCann, LW Shawn Thornton and D Dylan McIlrath were scratched.