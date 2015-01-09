Panthers 3, Canucks 1: Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice and added an assist as Florida made Roberto Luongo a winner in his first visit to Vancouver since being traded.

Luongo was sensational against the team for which he played parts of eight seasons, making 32 saves in front of an appreciative Rogers Arena crowd. Aleksander Barkov netted the other goal for the Panthers, who have points in nine of their last 12 games (7-3-2).

Ryan Miller stopped 27 shots for Vancouver, which fell to 2-2-0 on its five-game homestand. Daniel Sedin was the lone Canucks player to solve Luongo.

Sedin opened the scoring at 3:39 of the first period, one-timing a pass from his brother Henrik past Luongo on the glove side. Huberdeau drew the Panthers even at 9:33 as he was credited with his fifth goal after Vancouver defenseman Alex Edler inadvertently knocked the puck into his own net.

Barkov put the Panthers ahead 7:10 into the middle session, redirecting rookie blue-liner Aaron Ekblad’s point shot past Miller. Huberdeau extended the lead with 3:17 remaining in the period, gathering defenseman Dmitry Kulikov’s pass at the blue line and beating Miller up high.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Luongo was emotional during a first-period video tribute, lifting his mask before waving his stick to the crowd and holding his glove against his chest while the fans chanted “Loo!” ... Luongo robbed Canucks RW Linden Vey of a goal near the end of the second period, scurrying across the crease to deny him from close range with his right pad. ... Huberdeau has recorded four career multi-goal performances.