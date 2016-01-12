Canucks 3, Panthers 2 (OT)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Left winger Daniel Sedin scored his second goal of the game on a power play in overtime, giving the Vancouver Canucks a 3-2 victory over the Florida Panthers Monday night.

The Panthers’ franchise-record, 12-game winning streak ended.

Sedin fired a shot from the point that beat Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo at 2:21 of OT. It was Sedin’s 346th career goal, tying him for the franchise record with Markus Naslund.

The Canucks were awarded the power play Florida right winger Jaromir Jagr was called for hooking at 2:07.

Left wingers Jussi Jokinen and Jonathan Huberdeau scored for the Atlantic Division-leading Panthers (26-12-5). Jagr added an assist to extend his points streak to five games.

Right winger Jake Virtanen scored for Vancouver (17-16-10), and center Henrik Sedin had two assists.

Vancouver goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 26 saves. Florida goalie Roberto Luongo, a former Canuck, stopped 27 shots.

Vancouver ends a seven-game homestand with a 4-2-1 record.

Virtanen forced the overtime by scoring with 2:38 left in the third. Center Bo Horvat won a faceoff in the Panthers’ end. The puck went back to Virtanen who beat Luongo high on the glove side.

Daniel Sedin cut Florida’s lead to 2-1 at 5:41 of the second. Henrik Sedin fed his twin brother a pretty pass at the side of the net. Daniel Sedin used a nice backhand to beat Luongo on the glove side for his 18th of the year. Right winger Radim Vrbata earned an assist for only his second point in the last nine games.

The Panthers led 2-0 after the first period despite being outshot 13-7.

The game was only 80 seconds old when Jokinen got Florida on the board. Markstrom went behind his net to clear the puck along the boards. Panthers right winger Reilly Smith corralled the puck, then passed to Jokinen, who was alone in front of the net.

Huberdeau doubled the lead with just 33 seconds left in the period. Jagr carried the puck into the Canucks zone, then centered a pass that center Aleksander Barkov chipped over to Huberdeau. He beat Markstrom on the glove side for his seventh of the year.

NOTES: The Canucks announced Sunday that they are looking to trade LW Chris Higgins. ... Canucks LW Emerson Etem, obtained in a trade from the New York Rangers Friday, made his debut on a line with C Linden Vey and RW Jake Virtanen. ... Vancouver scratches were RW Adam Cracknell, D Andrey Pedan and Higgins. ... G Ryan Miller (groin), C Brandon Sutter (sports hernia) and D Luca Sbisa (hand) are all expected to return to the lineup during Vancouver’s upcoming six-game road trip. ... The Canucks play Thursday in Washington. ... Panthers’ D Aaron Ekblad missed Monday’s game with an upper-body injury sustained in Sunday’s win over Edmonton. ... Panthers C Corvan Knight was a healthy scratch. ... Florida D Steven Kampfer (lower body) and C Dave Bolland (lower body) didn’t play. ... It was the seventh time this season the Panthers played in back-to-back games. ... Florida continues its six-game road trip Wednesday in Calgary.