Preview: Panthers at Capitals

Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals have been quite the rude hosts when the Florida Panthers pay a visit to the Verizon Center. With 31 goals and 33 assists in 49 career meetings, the captain looks to continue his hot hand and send Washington to its ninth straight home win against the Panthers on Saturday. Ovechkin, who needed all of 34 seconds to score his fifth goal in three games in a 6-2 victory over New Jersey on Thursday, also netted the go-ahead tally in a 5-4 triumph over Florida in their last meeting on Feb. 27.

While the Capitals are averaging four goals per game, one proved to be enough for the Panthers to secure their first victory of the season on Friday. Roberto Luongo turned aside 26 shots for his 67th career shutout and Sean Bergenheim scored early in the second period as Florida posted a 1-0 win over Buffalo. Despite a dominating performance by the 35-year-old Luongo, Panthers coach Gerard Gallant was quick to note that Al Montoya will receive the start in goal on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, CSN DC (Washington)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (1-2-1): Florida has mustered just four goals in as many games, with Bergenheim’s tally being his first of the season. The 30-year-old Finn recorded his first point with the goal but notched two assists in his last meeting with Washington. The Panthers’ punchless power play failed to score on five opportunities on Friday to drop to 1-for-18 on the season.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (2-0-2): Nicklas Backstrom joined Ovechkin by scoring in both the Capitals’ triumph over the Devils on Thursday as well as the previous meeting with the Panthers. Backstrom has recorded 499 points in as many NHL games, with 41 coming in 36 career contests against Florida. Not to be outdone are Brooks Laich and Braden Holtby, as the former has amassed more points versus the Panthers (29) than any other club while the latter is a sterling 6-0-0 with one shutout against Florida.

OVERTIME

1. Washington rookie LW Andre Burakovsky scored a power-play goal versus the Devils to increase his point streak to four games (two goals, three assists).

2. Florida’s Brandon Pirri may be inserted into the lineup on Saturday as C Dave Bolland exited Friday’s tilt with a lower-body injury.

3. The Capitals have recorded a goal with the man advantage in three straight games to improve to 5-for-18 on the season.

PREDICTION: Capitals 6, Panthers 1