Preview: Panthers at Capitals

The Washington Capitals look to build off a spirited victory in the Winter Classic as they vie for their 10th consecutive home triumph over the Florida Panthers on Sunday. Troy Brouwer scored the go-ahead power-play goal against his former team with 12.9 seconds remaining in the third period as Washington improved to 9-1-3 in its last 13 contests with a 3-2 victory over Chicago at Nationals Park on Thursday. ”It’s almost like a crash, to be honest with you,” Brouwer said of settling down after the NHL’s showcase regular-season event. “After everything happens because there is so much excitement, so much buildup to it. (Guys have) family in town, friends in town, and just the hype of the game in general.”

The Capitals will face their former Southeast Division rival for the third and final time this season as each club recorded a 2-1 shootout victory over the other - with Florida winning an NHL-record 20-round marathon on Dec. 16. Roberto Luongo stopped 23 shots in regulation and overtime before yielding five goals on 20 attempts in the bonus format to improve to 20-10-0 lifetime versus Washington. The 35-year-old finished with 30 saves for his 68th career shutout on Friday as the Panthers opened a season-high six-game road trip with a 2-0 win over Buffalo.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, CSN-DC (Washington)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (17-10-9): Coach Gerard Gallant isn’t interested in hearing that Florida has dropped 12 of its last 13 visits to Washington. “I don’t worry about what happened in the past,” Gallant told the Miami Herald on Saturday. “I know the (Panthers) haven’t played well here or won here in a long time. But that has nothing to do with us.” Luongo has emerged victorious in seven of his last eight starts in the American capital with either Florida or Vancouver.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (19-11-7): Captain Alex Ovechkin collected a goal and an assist versus the Blackhawks and has scored six tallies and set up five others in the last 11 games. Braden Holtby has been a workhorse for Washington and is expected to extend his career high by starting his 15th consecutive contest. The 25-year-old Saskatchewan native is 6-0-1 with a shutout in his career against the Panthers.

OVERTIME

1. Florida RW Brad Boyes scored in the first meeting with Washington and also tallied against his former team in the Sabres on Friday.

2. Brouwer, who also scored in the teams’ last meeting, has seen four of his six tallies against the Panthers come on the power play.

3. Florida LW Tomas Fleischmann and D Erik Gudbranson did not practice Saturday and are doubtful to face the Capitals.

PREDICTION: Capitals 3, Panthers 2