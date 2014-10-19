In return, Peters helps Capitals to shootout win

WASHINGTON -- Washington Capitals goaltender Justin Peters had to wait nearly nine months between NHL starts.

He made the most of his return to the crease Saturday night, turning aside 20 of 21 shots through 65 minutes and one out of two in the shootout to earn his first victory for the Capitals, who beat the Florida Panthers 2-1 in front of a sellout crowd at Verizon Center.

Centers Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nicklas Backstrom and left winger Alex Ovechkin scored on their shootout attempts for the Capitals, lifting them to their second straight win and improving their record to 3-0-2.

“That’s some good run support,” said Peters, who made the only save in the three-round shootout -- stopping left winger Jussi Jokinen, who had 33 career shootout goals.

“It’s nice to see our guys score because they do that to me all the time in practice. Thankfully, I was able to get one save for us and the boys did the rest of the work.”

Capitals coach Barry Trotz said he selected Kuznetsov and Backstrom as the Capitals’ first two shootout participants, then turned to assistant coach Blaine Forsythe on his advice for the third shooter. Forsythe selected Ovechkin, who was 2-for-16 in shootouts last season and 0-for-1 before scoring Saturday night.

With the New York Islanders’ regulation loss in Pittsburgh, the Capitals became the only team in the Eastern Conference without a regulation loss.

Meanwhile, Florida’s offensive woes continued. With right winger Brad Boyes supplying their only offense with a power-play goal early in the third period, the Panthers (1-2-2) have scored just five goals all season -- fewest in the NHL.

“We’ve got to find ways to score more,” Boyes said. “We’ve got to sustain more pressure. They have a good team, but we have to realize that so do we.”

Peters, who was signed by the Capitals on July 1 and had not started in the NHL since Jan. 19 for the Carolina Hurricanes, stopped left winger Jussi Jokinen in the shootout to earn the win.

Peters faced just 12 shots in the opening two periods but came up big with back-to-back saves against Boyes and left winger Tomas Fleischmann.

“In the end, we got the two points,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. “They don’t ask you how, just how many. We’ll take it.”

The Panthers welcomed left winger Shawn Thornton back to the lineup after the hard-hitting forward missed two games with a lower-body injury, but that didn’t help Florida’s sputtering offense.

A big hit by Thornton sent Capitals right winger Brooks Laich to the locker room with an upper-body injury late in the third period.

The Capitals outshot the Panthers 13-6 in the opening period and took a 1-0 lead with 2:48 remaining on left winger Jason Chimera’s first goal of the season. Chimera parked himself in front of Panthers backup goaltender Al Montoya, took a centering pass from Eric Fehr and beat Montoya with a forehand-to-backhand move.

It was the first goal allowed by Montoya this season, and the 29-year-old netminder kept the Panthers in the game with several big saves in the second period, including a sliding left-pad save against Chimera and a wraparound attempt by Capitals left winger Marcus Johansson.

Despite their lack of offense, the Panthers earned three of a possible four points in the first two games of a four-game trip.

“It was our first back-to-back, and guys showed character,” said center Jonathan Huberdeau, who scored on his shootout attempt. “It’s not always easy. This is a tough building to come and play in, and we battled back and got a point.”

NOTES: Capitals C Nicklas Backstrom played in his 500th NHL game but failed in his attempt to record his 500th point. He is stuck on 499. Caps D Mike Green is two power-play goals shy of passing Sergei Gonchar (53) for first on the club’s all-time list among defensemen. ... Florida D Willie Mitchell played in his 800th game. Panthers G Roberto Luongo and D Brian Campbell hit the 800-game mark last season. ... The Panthers have 12 first-round picks on their roster. ... The Capitals begin a three-game trip Wednesday when they face the Edmonton Oilers. They’ll follow with visits to Calgary and Vancouver. The Panthers continue their four-game trip with visits to Colorado on Tuesday and Arizona on Friday.