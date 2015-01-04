Capitals defeat Panthers in first game after Winter Classic

WASHINGTON -- Before facing the Florida Panthers in their first game since a dramatic victory in the Winter Classic, Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby said his team would need “mental strength” to recapture the energy of New Year’s Day.

The Capitals must have found it.

Trailing by one goal early in the second period, the Capitals rallied to score three unanswered goals and received 29 saves from Holtby in a 4-3 win over the Panthers on Sunday afternoon at the Verizon Center.

“It’s more mental preparation than anything,” Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik said. “I think with the experience we have in the room [a letdown] wasn’t going to happen.”

Left wingers Alex Ovechkin and Brooks Laich, defenseman Karl Alzner and rookie right winger Andre Burakovsky scored goals for the Capitals, who won for the third time in four games and improved to 10-1-3 since Dec. 4.

The win pushed the Capitals (20-11-7, 47 points) past the New York Rangers and into third place in the Metropolitan Division standings.

Related Coverage Preview: Panthers at Capitals

The Panthers (17-11-9, 43 points) received goals from center Vincent Trocheck, defenseman Dylan Olsen and center Nick Bjugstad, but lost for the third time in four games and finished the game without goaltender Roberto Luongo.

Luongo and Ovechkin were involved in a first-period collision and after allowing three goals on 13 second-period shots, the veteran netminder was removed from the game and did not return to the Panthers bench until about 11:30 remained in the third period.

“It was a mutual decision just to keep me out for precautionary reasons,” said Luongo, who stopped 18 of 21 stops. “Nothing more than that. I wanted to keep going so I think what happened after the second period was just best to sit out the third and make sure everything was OK.”

After a scoreless first period, the two teams combined to score five goals in the second period, with each team exchanging leads.

Ovechkin opened the scoring with his 19th goal of the season and eighth on the power play 1:16 into the second period. Parked in the left circle, Ovechkin hammered a pass from center Nicklas Backstrom past Luongo for a 1-0 lead.

The Panthers responded with a pair of goals in less than two minutes. Trocheck netted his fourth of the season 3:57 into the second period after Holtby stopped him on a rare two-on-none with center Jussi Jokinen that was created after three Capitals players collided in Washington’s offensive zone.

“When I saw those guys go down I knew we were in trouble,” Holtby said. “I thought it might be a four-on-none. It was weird.”

Olsen gave Florida a 2-1 lead just 1:25 later when he banked a shot off Orpik for his second goal of the season.

That’s when the Capitals’ dangerous offense awoke.

Laich broke down the left wing boards in transition and cranked a slap shot just under the crossbar for his fourth goal of the season with 12:13 gone in the middle period.

Alzner followed up with his career-high third goal of the season with 53 seconds remaining in the period, snapping a shot through traffic on the last shot Luongo would face in the game.

Burakovsky, playing for the first time on a top line with Ovechkin and Backstrom, stretched the Capitals’ lead to 4-2 with 5:42 gone in the third period.

The Panthers failed to score on a 5-on-3 power play midway through the third period, but closed to within 4-3 with 59 seconds remaining on Bjugstad’s 15th goal of the season.

The Capitals killed off the rest of the clock to earn the win and move four points ahead of the Panthers in the Eastern Conference standings.

“We weren’t good enough,” Panthers coach Gerard Gallant said. “I mean, we battled back and found a way to come close there at the end, but not good enough. We didn’t play hard enough.”

NOTES: Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin needs one game-winning goal to pass Peter Bondra (73) on Washington ’s all-time list. ... The Capitals begin a two-game road trip Wednesday night in Toronto, followed by a Thursday night visit to Philadelphia. ... The Panthers’ continue their season-long six-game road trip Thursday night in Vancouver, where Luongo will make his homecoming. They will continue the trip with stops in Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg.