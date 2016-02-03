Panthers win fourth straight, rout Capitals

WASHINGTON -- The Florida Panthers finally figured out a way to win in their own personal house of horrors, another sign that the Atlantic Division leaders are to be taken seriously in the second half of the season.

Florida managed to survive a barrage of penalties thanks to a brilliant performance from reserve goalie Al Montoya and two goals from left winger Jonathan Huberdeau as they earned a 5-2 victory Tuesday over the NHL’s top team, the Washington Capitals.

The Panthers have won four straight, with victories in the run against Chicago, Tampa Bay and Washington, where they had not been victorious since Dec. 9, 2010 -- a span of 10 games.

“We know we’re a good team,” Huberdeau said. “We believe in ourselves and that’s what we’re showing on the ice. It’s a team effort every game and that’s why we’re in first position right now.”

Washington was without left winger Alex Ovechkin, who was forced to sit out after skipping the All-Star game because an injury, and All-Star goaltender Braden Holtby, who was given a rest after a busy weekend.

Still, the Capitals have plenty of firepower without Ovechkin, and were gifted with eight power-play opportunities by the sloppy Panthers. But the league’s leading power-play unit was unable to solve Montoya.

“It was a little frustrating, but our guys stayed with it,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. “We’ll get Alex back the next game and we’ll work our way through this.”

Montoya picked up his eighth win in 13 starts this season by maintaining the be-ready attitude that always serves the backup netminder well. Washington fired 16 shots at Montoya in the first period, and had a couple of other good looks that went wide of the net, but was 0-for-5 on the power play in the first period.

“I think (the Capitals) look at the thing and they see that I‘m up there and think they’re catching a break that they don’t have to see (Roberto Luongo),” Montoya said. “I’ll take what games I can get and just contribute when I can.”

Huberdeau’s second goal of the night was a power-play blast that rang off the near post late in the second period to give Florida a stunning 4-0 advantage and send some Capitals fans streaming for the exits. Those who stayed showered the home team with some rare boos after the end of the second.

The 22-year-old, who added a first-period assist, has 16 points in his past 15 games.

Florida took the air out of the building quickly in the second period as center Vincent Trocheck flipped an innocent looking shot on net that somehow squeaked by Capitals backup goalie Philipp Grubauer (14 saves) for a 3-0 lead 21 seconds into the frame.

“I don’t know,” Grubauer said. “It was one of those games. A weird game. You have to make the stop. And if I don‘t, it’s going to go downhill.”

In a whistle-filled, disjointed first period that had eight penalties, the Panthers put themselves in some precarious positions but were able to survive and then turn the tables on Washington.

All-Star right winger Jaromir Jagr opened the scoring by delivering a perfect pass to Huberdeau, who easily beat Grubauer for a 1-0 edge with 9:17 left in the first.

Later in the period, the Panthers found themselves on a 5-on-3 power play and center Nick Bjugstad feathered a nifty, no-look pass to center Aleksander Barkov, who went top shelf to give Florida a 2-0 lead.

Washington showed some fight in the third with goals by center Nicklas Backstrom and left winger Andre Burakovsky, but the regulation defeat ended a run of 13 consecutive home games in which the Capitals had earned a point, their longest run since 2009-10.

“It’s not always going to be easy for us,” Trotz said. “It’s not always going to go our way.”

NOTES: The Capitals and NHL announced makeup dates for two games cancelled by a winter storm last month. Washington’s Jan. 22 home game against Anaheim will be played April 10 and its Jan. 24 contest against Pittsburgh has been moved to March 1. ... Florida No. 1 G Roberto Luongo did not face the Capitals in any of the teams’ three matchups this season despite 20 career wins against Washington. ... Washington D Brooks Orpik practiced Tuesday for the first time since Dec. 7. He has been out of action since Nov. 10 with a lower-body injury. ... Florida’s scratches were C Dave Bolland and C Brandon Pirri. ... The Capitals scratched C Marcus Johansson.