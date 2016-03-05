Preview: Panthers at Coyotes

(Updated: UPDATED second sentence in About the Coyotes on Domi suspension)

The Florida Panthers will attempt to finish a disappointing road trip with a victory when they visit the slumping Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. The Panthers suffered a 3-2 defeat at Colorado on Thursday to lose for the third time over the first four games of the trek (1-2-1) and fall behind Tampa Bay for the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

Florida could have the recently acquired Teddy Purcell in the lineup for the first time and fellow newcomer Jiri Hudler hopes to have his visa issues cleared up in time to play as well. Jaromir Jagr has collected eight points in his last seven games to lead the Panthers (48) and raise his career total to 1,850 – tying him with Gordie Howe for third place on the all-time list. The Coyotes were in the hunt for a playoff spot three weeks ago but have lost seven straight to fall 10 points out of the second wild-card berth and managed eight goals in their last six contests. “I don’t think we’re skating or working hard enough,” Arizona center Martin Hanzal told reporters after Thursday’s 5-1 loss to Anaheim. “Everyone should look in the mirror and start competing because (you) can’t win a hockey game if you play like that.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (36-20-8): Hudler was able to play in Winnipeg without visa issues holding him back and defenseman Jakub Kindl, acquired from Detroit last weekend, made his debut Thursday while Purcell did not arrive in time to be in the lineup. The Panthers also could get Jonathan Huberdeau (40 points) back from a concussion that has kept him out the last five games. Veteran Jussi Jokinen has notched seven assists during a six-game streak and Aleksander Barkov has recorded five points in as many contests.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (27-31-6): Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson is one tally shy of his second straight 20-goal season and leads a struggling offense with a career-high 48 points. Rookie Max Domi, who will serve a one-game suspension for instigating a fight in his last game, is next with 43 points while captain Shane Doan tops the Coyotes with 23 goals. Louis Domingue (12-14-4, .909 save percentage), who had made 11 consecutive starts, was rested Thursday as rookie Niklas Treutle made the first of his NHL career but should return to face Florida.

OVERTIME

1. Arizona has allowed six power-play goals over its last four contests and nine in an eight-game span.

2. Florida G Roberto Luongo (52,556:37) can pass Tony Esposito (52,585:00) for seventh place on the all-time list for minutes played by a goaltender with his next appearance.

3. The Panthers defeated the Coyotes at home 3-2 on Feb. 25 but have lost their last two trips to Arizona.

PREDICTION: Panthers 4, Coyotes 3