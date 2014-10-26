Coyotes stop three-game skid

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Saturday was feel-good night for the Arizona Coyotes.

Beleaguered goalie Mike Smith turned aside 23 shots. Center Justin Hodgman scored in his first career NHL game and left winger Sam Gagner registered his first point of the season by feeding defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson for the winner on a power play in overtime as Arizona snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Florida Panthers at Gila River Arena.

“We’re moving in the right direction,” Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said with a grin.

The Coyotes can thank Hodgman for that.

The game was scoreless through two periods, but Florida broke the tie when right winger Jussi Jokinen picked Coyotes defenseman Keith Yandle’s pocket behind the net and pushed the puck to left winger Tomas Fleischmann.

Fleischmann skated around the net and slipped a pass out front to center Brandon Pirri, who deked goalie Mike Smith and slipped it inside the post at 1:47 of the third period for a 1-0 lead.

“He’s a goal scorer,” Panthers coach Gerard Gallant said of Pirri. “He made a great play on that goal tonight by driving the net.”

The Panthers had already captured five of a possible six points on this road trip and goalie Roberto Luongo (39 saves) was playing well enough to help the Panthers cap what would have been the best four-game road trip in franchise history.

But the Coyotes cashed in on their sixth power play of the night when Yandle waited for traffic to develop in front of Luongo and then got a puck through to the net. Right winger Lauri Korpikoski grabbed the rebound and slid it onto Hodgman’s stick all alone at the left post for an easy tap-in at 9:51 to tie the score at 1.

“I didn’t want to take my jersey off,” Hodgman said after the game. “It’s been a long journey. I could have been in Belarus or somewhere in Russia. When I got called up, on the flight over here, I had some good reflection time.”

Hodgman made the Coyotes’ opening-day roster as a rookie free agent after playing in a variety of Canadian, American and European leagues during the past 10 seasons, but he was a healthy scratch in the first two games before being sent down to Portland of the American Hockey League.

With forwards Martin Hanzal and David Moss out with injuries, Hodgman was recalled to Arizona on Friday.

His goal broke a stretch of 127 minutes and nine seconds without a goal for Arizona. Their last goal came two games earlier when right wing Martin Erat scored at 7:42 of the third period on Tuesday in Nashville in a shootout loss.

“We shoot ourselves in the foot by taking too many penalties,” said Gallant, whose team was short-handed eight times to the Coyotes’ two. “We got points in every game of a four-game road trip and we played some good hockey teams. I‘m disappointed with the way the game ended, but overall we had a great trip.”

Both of Ekman-Larsson’s goals this season have been overtime winners. He also scored in OT against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 11.

“In overtime, four-on-three is a tough kill and we weren’t able to get the job done tonight,” Luongo said. “You spend a lot of energy killing penalties. We played a good game in all, but obviously we can’t take this many penalties and it’s not the first game this has happened, so we’ve got to learn.”

NOTES: Coyotes C Antoine Vermette played his 400th consecutive game, the third-longest active streak in the NHL. ... Coyotes C Martin Hanzal (lower body) and RW David Moss (upper body) missed the game. Moss was scheduled for further tests Saturday and is likely to miss significant time. ... Sam Gagner played his first game at left wing alongside C Justin Hodgman and RW Martin Erat. Gagner played the first six games as the third-line center but had no points. ... Hodgman, a free-agent signing, made his NHL debut. Hodgman also has played in the OHL, IHL, ECHL, AHL and KHL. ... Panthers C Dave Bolland missed his third straight game with a lower-body injury. ... The Panthers’ roster features 10 players under the age of 25. ... Panthers D Aaron Ekblad led all NHL rookies in ice time, with an average of 21:55 per game.