Preview: Panthers at Devils

The New Jersey Devils have slowly climbed within a few points of playoff position after a rough start and look to move closer when they host the Florida Panthers on Saturday. The Devils limped out of the gate with a 1-5-4 mark but have found ways to win since with a pair of 41-year-old future Hall of Famers in Jaromir Jagr and Martin Brodeur playing important roles. The Panthers played much better the last month and arrive on a 3-1-1 run after winning in a shootout at Buffalo on Thursday.

Jagr has slowed down of late with only two points in the last eight games, but easily leads the team with 35, and Brodeur is 4-1-2 in his last seven outings. However, Cory Schneider is expected to be in net against Florida after shutting out Dallas 1-0 on Thursday while lowering his goals-against average to 2.02. Panthers rookie center Aleksander Barkov continues his strong push for the Calder Trophy.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, MSG-Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (17-21-6): Barkov, the second overall pick in the 2013 draft who was selected to Finland’s Olympic team, has collected 12 points in the last 13 games with an impressive plus-7 rating. Barkov leads a balanced offense with 22 points, followed by Brad Boyes (21), Tomas Fleischmann (20) and defenseman Brian Campbell (19). Tim Thomas evened his record (11-11-2) after giving up only 13 goals over his last seven starts (5-1-1) and owns a .930 career save percentage against New Jersey.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (18-18-9): Michael Ryder posted goals in four of the last five games and boasts six points in six contests to lead the way for New Jersey, which stood 24th in scoring through Thursday’s games. With veteran forward Patrik Elias out the last four games due to an upper-body injury, Adam Henrique has also raised his play with four goals and two assists in seven contests. Defensemen Marek Zidlicky (23 points) and Andy Greene (22) are among the top five in scoring for the Devils.

OVERTIME

1. The Devils have beaten Florida four of the last five meetings, allowing 10 goals total.

2. New Jersey is 2-of-22 and the Panthers 2-of-28 on the power play in the last eight contests.

3. Florida C Shawn Matthias has gone six games without a point and was a healthy scratch against Buffalo on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Panthers 1