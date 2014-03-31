Preview: Panthers at Devils

Patrik Elias has done the math, and it doesn’t add up well for the New Jersey Devils. After suffering its second straight shootout loss and 10th in as many situations this season, New Jersey looks to keep alive its slim postseason hopes when it hosts the Florida Panthers on Monday. “Even if we were just .500 on those, we’d have an extra four or five points and we wouldn’t be in this situation,” Elias said following the Devils’ 2-1 setback to the New York Islanders on Saturday.

With eight games remaining on its slate, New Jersey resides five points out of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Elias collected a goal and an assist in his last meeting with the Panthers, who skated away with a 5-3 decision on March 14. Florida’s goal total in that contest is just one fewer than the sum of its last six games (1-5-0), however.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN2

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (27-40-8): Brad Boyes netted his team’s lone tally in Saturday’s 5-1 loss to Montreal and needs just one to reach the 20-goal plateau for the fourth time in his career. The 31-year-old recorded a goal and an assist in the last meeting with New Jersey. Coach Peter Horachek did not publicly divulge his starting goaltender for Monday’s tilt, but Roberto Luongo remained home from the two-game trip as he nurses an upper-body injury.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (31-28-15): Adam Henrique scored for the second straight game to increase his team-leading goal total to 25 and has collected five points in his last five contests. While Henrique will be on the ice Monday, the same is not a certainty for Jon Merrill. The rookie defenseman exited Saturday’s contest after taking New York blue-liner Travis Hamonic’s shot in the face, resulting in stitches and another evaluation on Monday.

OVERTIME

1. New Jersey has lost 14 consecutive shootouts dating back to last season.

2. Florida, which officially is eliminated from postseason contention, is 0-for-17 on the power play in its last seven contests.

3. The Devils are 2-4-2 in their last eight games.

PREDICTION: Devils 2, Panthers 1