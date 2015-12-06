Preview: Panthers at Devils

The surging Florida Panthers go after their franchise-record sixth straight road victory when they take on the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. The Panthers have won five in a row overall - the last four on the road while allowing a total of four goals - after posting a 2-1 shootout triumph Friday at Columbus.

“Confidence is building,” Florida right wing Jaromir Jagr told reporters. “When you’re winning a few games in a row, you really start believing in yourself.” The Panthers have strung together victories without much production from the 43-year-old Jagr, who has gone six games without a goal as he remains one shy of Marcel Dionne (731) for fourth place on the all-time list. The Devils, who have earned points in four of their last five games (2-1-2), are one of eight teams for which Jagr has played since debuting in the NHL in 1990. Mike Cammalleri has recorded three goals in his last two contests and leads New Jersey with 28 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (13-9-4): Roberto Luongo likely will be back in net as he attempts to extend his winning streak to five games after resting in favor of backup Al Montoya on Friday. The Panthers are 6-2-1 since the return of 20-year-old center Aleksander Barkov, who has recorded three goals and three assists in that span along with the shootout winner on Friday. Dmitry Kulikov (knee) was back in the lineup against Columbus and logged 20 minutes, 39 seconds of ice time as fellow defenseman Dylan Olsen was assigned to the minors.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (13-10-3): Adam Henrique leads the team with 12 goals, including four in his last seven games, after finishing with just 16 in 75 contests last season. Henrique’s boost in production has been supported by Cammalleri (10 goals) along with newcomers Kyle Palmieri (10 goals, 19 points) and Lee Stempniak (20 points). Travis Zajac (15 points) missed Friday’s 4-3 overtime loss to Philadelphia with an upper-body injury and is not expected to play Sunday.

OVERTIME

1. New Jersey G Cory Schneider gave up four goals Friday but has allowed two or fewer in 12 of his last 14 games.

2. One of the keys to Florida’s rise is its penalty-killing unit, which is 18-for-18 in the last six contests.

3. New Jersey has won seven straight at home against the Panthers, including two in the first round of the 2012 playoffs.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Panthers 2