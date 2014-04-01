Devils hang on to beat Panthers

NEWARK, N.J. - It’s not too often after a three-goal victory that the winning goaltender is not available for comment and the winning coach talks about how tough it was to come out ahead.

But the New Jersey Devils’ 6-3 victory over the Florida Panthers on Monday night at Prudential Center was anything but normal.

“It was probably the toughest 6-3 win I’ve had,” Devils coach Peter DeBoer said. “It was a long night.”

It had started so promisingly for the Devils, who moved to within three points of the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Center Travis Zajac scored two of his three goals in the first period and right wing Jaromir Jagr, who had a four-point night, scored his 24th goal of the season as the Devils jumped to a 3-0 lead.

That lead slowly dissipated over the final four minutes of the first period and during the second period, as the Panthers chased goaltender Martin Brodeur with three goals on nine shots and pulled to within 4-3 after two periods. Cory Schneider replaced Brodeur with 13:25remaining in the second period and stopped all 13 shots he faced.

The victory goes to Brodeur, as the Devils did not allow a fourth goal after the 41-year-old was yanked from the game by DeBoer.

“I don’t think it was indicative of how Marty was playing,” Schneider said. “I think it was more to shake the guys up and get us out of that funk we were in during the second period. We took some penalties there and I had to make a few saves, but that’s what you’re there for, to come in and hopefully change momentum a little bit.”

“I didn’t blame him on any of the first three goals,” DeBoer said. “We needed a wake-up call.”

Although Brodeur did not make himself available to the media after the game, Jagr said he handled being pulled from the game wonderfully.

“I felt bad for Marty because we didn’t play very well,” Jagr said. “We left him hanging. I understand coach wanted to make a change. Marty is such a classy guy. He’s not only the best goalie ever, but he’s such a classy guy. I don’t think many goalies would take it the right way. Marty did, and that’s why he’s one of a kind.”

The Devils responded with two goals during the first half of the third period, as center Jacob Josefson scored a shorthanded goal at 4:02 and Zajac completed his hat trick at 9:37 for the final margin of victory.

The unit of Zajac, Jagr and left wing Ryane Clowe combined for five goals and six assists in what was essentially a must-win game for the Devils, although Clowe left the game with a potential head injury and did not play the third period.

“It’s nice,” Zajac said of his hat trick. “The wingers (Jagr and Clowe) were really on it tonight. They were giving me the puck. I think I had more chances in this game than I had in a while, but sometimes they go in for you in bunches and hopefully it will continue.”

The Panthers received goals from defenseman Dmitry Kulikov, right wing Brad Boyes and center Brandon Pirri. Goaltender Dan Ellis didn’t get much help while making 26 saves. The Panthers have been long since eliminated from postseason contention and are simply playing out the string.

“It’s the same thing. We get down, we’re not ready, we constantly battle back,‘’ said Boyes. ”It just doesn’t change and that’s the frustrating part. Talk is cheap unless you do something about it.‘’

The same can be said for the Buffalo Sabres, who will host the Devils on Tuesday night. DeBoer didn’t tip his hand for his starting goaltender, but it’s safe to assume he’ll go back to Schneider in the crucial game for the Devils.

“We needed it. It was a must-win,” DeBoer said. “It was two points. It puts us within three points of Columbus here. We just have to keep winning games.”

NOTES: Panthers G Roberto Luongo (neck) was unavailable, although coach Peter Horachek hopes he will be able to return Friday and start the team’s final five games of the regular season. ... The Panthers were also without C Jonathan Huberdeau (upper body), C Aleksander Barkov (knee) and RW Tomas Kopecky (concussion). ... Devils D Adam Larsson, relegated to the AHL for most of the season, replaced D Jon Merrill (face) in the lineup. Larsson, the No. 4 pick in the 2011 draft, had not played in the NHL since Nov. 23. ... Devils C Stephen Gionta (lower body) was replaced in the lineup by C Jacob Josefson.