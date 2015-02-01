Bernier, Kinkaid highlight Devils win over Panthers

NEWARK, N.J. -- Steve Bernier doesn’t know why he is suddenly enjoying good fortune, but the New Jersey Devils right winger isn’t about to complain about it.

Bernier scored a goal and added an assist of highlight film caliber in a 3-1 win over the Florida Panthers Saturday night at the Prudential Center.

“When I go onto the ice, I just want to do my job defensively, just do a good job for the guys I‘m playing with,” Bernier said. “I‘m being a little creative and getting better chances to score.”

Bernier’s goal was his sixth in the last seven games after he scored just twice in his first 29 games, earning a demotion the minor leagues.

“I’ve been lucky with the way things are going,” Bernier said. “They’re going the right way.”

The Devils (19-22-9) won for the fifth time in their last seven games and improved to 5-1-2 in their last eight games at home.

The Panthers, who snapped a five-game losing streak with a win over Columbuson Thursday night, dropped to 21-16-10 overall and fell eight points behind the New York Rangers for the eighth and final playoff spot in the NHL Eastern Conference standings.

Rookie Keith Kinkaid made his 10th appearance of the season and stopped 26 shots in earning just the second win of his NHL career. He came within 90 seconds of securing his first career shutout, before Panthers center Brandon Pirri ended the shutout bid with his sixth goal.

Bernier scored his eighth goal of the season on an empty netter with 2:32 left in the third period that gave New Jersey an insurmountable 3-0 lead. But it was Bernier’s assist that was the thing everyone wanted to talk about after the game.

In the first period, with the Devils on a power play, Bernier went behind his back and between his legs to blindly yet perfectly find Mike Cammalleri, giving the Devils a 2-0 lead that just about deflated any Panther hopes.

“I knew it was going to be there and I just had to get the puck to him (Cammalleri),” Bernier said. “I do it when they don’t expect it.”

”It was a la Gretzky,“ Cammalleri said, comparing the play to those made by the immortal Wayne Gretzky. ”He works on that all the time in practice. It was a great play by him and you have to give him all the credit for that.

Cammalleri also had a goal and an assist. Legendary right winger Jaromir Jagr, who was paired on the same line with Cammalleri for the first time all season, opened the scoring with his 715th career goal.

The 42-year-old Jagr now stands just two goals shy of Phil Esposito for fifth place on the NHL all-time leading goal scoring list. It was Jagr’s first goal since Jan. 3, when he became the oldest player in NHL history to record a hat trick.

Bernier has given the Devils a boost of offense in the last two weeks, something that has not gone unnoticed by Devils interim head coach and general manager Lou Lamoriello.

“Bernie had a great year for us a couple of years ago,” Lamoriello said. “For whatever reason, I think he was trying too hard. We pushed him up in the lineup and I think he was pressing. Now he’s very comfortable no matter where he goes. He’s not trying to do too much. When you go to the minors and go through some of the things he’s gone through to get back, I think you appreciate what you have to do to stay here.”

Kinkaid was hoping to get the shutout, but will take the win.

“Getting the three-goal lead was definitely a key for me,” said the 24-year-old Kinkaid. “I can’t lie. It (the shutout) was in the back of my mind. I tried not to think about it too much. I didn’t feel like I was losing my mental toughness. I stayed focused and strong. It was just one I gave up. It wasn’t the end of the world. But getting the win is the best feeling that you can’t describe.”

Incredibly, the Devils won the game even though they had only one shot on goal in the second period and only four over the final two periods of the game.

The Panthers were not pleased with their performance.

”We have to start scoring and we’re not doing that right now,“ Pirri said. ”We are not going to score this way. It’s not the way we’re built. We have to score some ugly ones. We’re an ugly team and have to start scoring ugly goals. Scoring one goal just is not good enough. It’s not going to get any easier from here.

“We were controlling the puck for the second and third periods and got nothing. We can’t play like that, playing from two goals down. If we’re playing the right way, we get the lead.”

NOTES: Devils C Adam Henrique played despite taking a puck off his hand Friday in a loss to Pittsburgh. Henrique had X-rays taken, but the results were not released. ... Rookie D Aaron Ekblad has set franchise records for points for a rookie defenseman (28). The 18-year-old Ekblad has seven goals and 21 assists. ... Panthers G Roberto Luongo leads active netminders with 841 games played. His 390 wins rank 11th all time. ... Devils D Andy Greene played in his 197th straight game, passing Scott Stevens (now an assistant coach) for the second-longest streak in franchise history. Ken Daneyko (now a TV analyst) holds the franchise record of 388.