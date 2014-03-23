Preview: Panthers at Ducks

The slumping Anaheim Ducks have a chance to begin turning around their fortunes when they host the Florida Panthers on Sunday. Anaheim, which got off to a fantastic start and spent much of the season atop the Pacific Division, has fallen out of first place as it has lost six of its last eight games (2-4-2). The Ducks officially dropped to second on Thursday as they squandered a third-period lead en route to a 3-2 loss at San Jose.

Anaheim trails first-place San Jose by three points but has two games in hand and kicks off a stretch of nine consecutive contests against opponents currently out of the playoff picture. Florida looks to earn a split of its four-game road trip after scoring a total of one goal in losses at Phoenix and Los Angeles. The Panthers also hope to complete a sweep of the two-game season series against the Ducks after posting a 3-2 home victory on Nov. 12.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN (Florida), Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (26-37-8): After beginning his second stint with Florida by posting a shutout, Roberto Luongo has allowed at least three goals in five of last seven games - including Saturday’s 4-0 loss to the Kings. The veteran is 3-4-1 with a 2.62 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage since being re-acquired from Vancouver prior to the trade deadline. Dan Ellis, who allowed five goals in his only start for the Panthers since being acquired from Dallas, could get the call against his former team on Sunday.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (45-18-7): Anaheim could receive a spark Sunday from Nick Bonino, who returned to practice Saturday after missing Thursday’s loss with a lower-body injury. “Whether you’re winning or losing, you want to be out there with the team,” the 25-year-old said. “I‘m doing what I can to get back in there as quick as I can.” Bonino is enjoying a breakout season as he has scored 17 goals and ranks third on the team with 44 points - both career highs.

OVERTIME

1. Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf enters Sunday with a 10-game goal-scoring drought but is second in the league with 76 points.

2. Florida LW Scottie Upshall leads the team in scoring with 34 points and is one away from setting a new career high. The 30-year-old registered 34 points with Philadelphia and Phoenix in 2008-09 and again two seasons later, when he again split the campaign between the Coyotes and Columbus.

3. Anaheim RW Corey Perry ranks second in the NHL with a team-leading 36 goals.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Panthers 1