Preview: Panthers at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks look to finish in regulation for the first time in six games when they host the Florida Panthers on Sunday. Anaheim set a franchise record by needing extra time to decide the outcome in each of its last five contests, with four of the games resulting in losses. After posting a 6-5 shootout victory over the Kings at home three days earlier, the Ducks dropped a 3-2 decision in overtime at Los Angeles on Saturday.

Florida is kicking off a four-game road trip after going 1-1-1 on a three-game homestand. Jimmy Hayes recorded a goal and an assist while rookie defenseman Aaron Ekblad netted the tying tally with 2:35 remaining in the third period, but the Panthers went on to drop a 4-3 shootout decision against the New York Islanders on Friday. Florida is winless in its last three road games (0-1-2) but has earned at least one point in six of its seven contests away from home this season (2-1-4).

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (5-4-5): Ekblad has gotten off to a strong start in the NHL, registering nine points in his first 14 games. The 18-year-old has collected five points during his three-game streak and has landed on the scoresheet in five of his last six contests. Ekblad is tied with Jussi Jokinen for first on the team in points and is just one goal off the club lead, which is shared by three players.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (11-3-4): Anaheim has gone beyond regulation in six of its last seven games, going 1-2 in three shootouts while posting an identical record in three overtime contests. Eight of the Ducks’ last nine games have been one-goal decisions, with the club producing a 4-0-4 record in those eight contests. Corey Perry, who leads the team with 11 goals, has missed Anaheim’s last five games with the mumps but has been practicing and hopes to return next week.

OVERTIME

1. Florida scored three or more goals in each game of its homestand after being kept under three in its previous five contests.

2. Anaheim RW Chris Wagner appeared in his second NHL game Saturday after being recalled from Norfolk of the American Hockey League earlier in the day.

3. Ducks G Frederik Andersen is 1-1-3 over his last six starts after beginning the season with a 6-0-0 record.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Panthers 1