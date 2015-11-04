Preview: Panthers at Ducks

After mustering just 10 goals in their first 10 games, the Anaheim Ducks look to build off a rare offensive outburst when they continue their three-game homestand against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. “It’s OK as long as we don’t think that’s the be-all and end-all,” coach Bruce Boudreau said of the team’s 4-2 win over Nashville on Sunday.

Chris Stewart recorded his first points of the season with a goal and two assists for the Ducks, who have netted a league-low 14 goals this season. Anaheim will look to post consecutive wins for the first time in 2015-16 when it faces Florida, against which it dropped a lopsided 6-2 decisions last season. The Panthers would love to open their three-game trek through California with a repeat performance of those offensive explosions after mustering just one goal in each of their last two contests. Jaromir Jagr (team-leading six goals, 10 points) missed those contests with a lower-body injury, but is expected to return for Wednesday’s tilt.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, FSN West (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (5-4-2): Jonathan Huberdeau (zero goals, four assists) has yet to get untracked this season, but scored and set up a goal in the first meeting with Anaheim in 2014-15 before notching three assists in the other. Jussi Jokinen scored his team’s lone goal in a 2-1 loss to Washington on Saturday and has four points (one goal, three assists) in his last four contests. The Panthers were held in check on the power play versus the Capitals, but have secured five tallies with the man advantage in the previous four games.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (2-7-2): After scoring 77 goals in his last 146 games, Corey Perry has yet to find the net this season and only has three assists in 11 games. The former Hart Trophy winner could get going versus Florida, against which he has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 10 career meetings. Rumors are circulating about the job security of the beleaguered Boudreau as Anaheim begins a stretch of three games in four nights on Wednesday.

OVERTIME

1. Anaheim captain Ryan Getzlaf is questionable to play after missing three games following appendicitis surgery.

2. Florida G Roberto Luongo has yet to win in three road starts (0-2-1) this season.

3. Anaheim recalled LW Max Friberg from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and sent RW Tim Jackman to the Gulls after he cleared waivers.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Panthers 1