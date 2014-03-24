Ducks regroup, down Panthers

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Anaheim Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau used his only timeout exactly 30 minutes into Friday night’s game against the Florida Panthers, and his players said that ploy might have saved them from blowing a big lead.

When the Panthers cut their three-goal deficit to one in the second period, Boudreau called time to get his angry message across. The Ducks responded with two goals in the next 61 seconds, and Anaheim went on to record a 6-2 victory at Honda Center.

“We got away from our game,” said Ducks right wing Corey Perry, who tied his career best with his 37th goal (putting in his own rebound from his knees) and added two assists. “Obviously, that timeout helped us. It was a great use of it. I think everybody got the hint.”

Anaheim center and captain Ryan Getzlaf, who scored his career-best 30th goal and also had two assists, agreed.

“Clearly, we weren’t playing the way we wanted to after we got the 3-0 lead,” Getzlaf said. “Guys started floating, and there wasn’t any energy. Our guys did a good job of rebounding from that timeout.”

Anaheim (46-18-7) scored the first two goals and the last two in a wild, six-goal middle period.

After Florida (26-38-8) cut a 3-0 deficit to 3-2 on goals by right winger Jimmy Hayes and right winger Tomas Fleischmann 2:01 apart, Boudreau let his team know enough was enough. Right wing Kyle Palmieri (his 12th, set up by center Mathieu Perreault) and Perry delivered the momentum-changing goals.

Goaltender Jonas Hiller, 1-2-2 in his previous five starts, made 28 saves for Anaheim. Florida goalie Dan Ellis stopped 34 shots.

”At that point (3-2), they only had 15 shots, and they finished with 40,“ Florida coach Peter Horachek said about the Ducks’ timeout. ”We left Dan Ellis kind of hanging out there.

“The first period was pretty good, it had a pretty good pace. When they scored that power-play goal (for a 1-0 lead), it changed everything.”

Horachek said he was happy with the way his team came back in the second period, but not at all with the way the Panthers opened and closed the middle period.

“That’s what’s been happening to our team,” Horachek said. “Our young players have to learn to be better and handle that. We’ve got to continue to learn what these games are about.”

With his goal, Getzlaf recorded his 600th career NHL point, joining right winger Teemu Selanne and retired winger Paul Kariya as Ducks players to reach the milestone. Getzlaf scored off a give-and go pass from Selanne at 6:32 of the third period for the final margin.

“I‘m in pretty good company when I get with those guys,” Getzlaf said of current linemate Selanne, who at 43 is the oldest player in the NHL, and Kariya, the Ducks’ original first-round draft choice who teamed with Selanne for years.

Anaheim built its lead to 3-0 on second-period goals by Selanne (No. 684 career) on a wrist shot off a Perry feed just 15 seconds into the period, and by right winger Jakob Silfverberg on a short-handed back-hander at 4:08 after a neutral-zone giveaway by Florida center Brandon Pirri.

Ducks left winger Patrick Maroon, set up in front by Getzlaf, scored his first NHL power-play goal at 11:57 of the first period for a 1-0 lead. Maroon’s seventh goal came 27 seconds after Florida defenseman Ryan Whitney was sent off for interfering with Palmieri.

Coming in, the Ducks had just three power-play goals in their past 50 advantages, including Perreault’s goal Thursday at San Jose.

Hiller made 12 first-period saves, robbing Hayes twice.

NOTES: Florida G Dan Ellis started for the first time since losing his Panthers debut, 5-4, against the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 13 after being acquired from the Dallas Stars for G Tim Thomas. Sunday was Ellis’ 200th NHL game. He defeated the Ducks, one of his former teams, 2-0 for the Stars on Feb. 1. It was his second victory in as many starts for Dallas against Anaheim this season. ... G Roberto Luongo went 1-2 in the first three games on the Panthers’ road trip, which ended in Anaheim. ... The Ducks recalled D Sami Vatanen from the AHL Norfolk Admirals. Vatenen, sent to Norfolk by the Ducks on Feb. 25, suffered a lower-body injury while with the Admirals, delaying his Anaheim return. He was paired with D Bryan Allen against Florida. ... Anaheim LW Matt Beleskey (flu) returned to action after missing Thursday’s game against San Jose. Ducks C Nick Bonino (lower-body injury) also returned after also missing that game. ... Ducks equipment manager Doug Shearer worked his 2,500th NHL game.