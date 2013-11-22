Preview: Panthers at Flames

Eastern Conference teams on lengthy Western Conference road trips often consider a .500 record a successful result. The Florida Panthers are right on the mark as they wrap up a five-game trek Friday night against the host Calgary Flames. Florida dropped to 2-2-0 on the trip following a 4-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, while the Flames suffered a 2-1 overtime setback to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night to fall for the 11th time in the past 14 games.

Things looked promising for the Panthers, who opened with a 3-2 loss in Minnesota but rebounded with impressive victories over the Colorado Avalanche and the Vancouver Canucks. Scottie Upshall’s second-period goal and Tim Thomas’ 31-save performance were the lone bright spots for the Panthers in Thursday’s loss to the Oilers. They’ll look to rebound against a Flames team that hasn’t won a home game versus Florida since Jan. 4, 2007.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSFL (Florida), RSW (Calgary)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (6-13-4): After sitting out the entire lockout-shortened 2012-13 season to spend more time with his family, Thomas has jumped into a starting job with the Panthers - and the results have been mixed. The 39-year-old turned aside 59-of-62 shots in the wins over Colorado and Vancouver, but has allowed three or more goals in four of his last seven games and is still looking for his first shutout of the campaign. Forward Tomas Fleischmann has just one assist in his previous eight games, remaining stuck on three goals for the season.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (7-11-4): Calgary made room for an American Hockey League callup Thursday, dealing defenseman Tim Jackman to the Anaheim Ducks for a sixth-round pick in the 2014 draft. “He’s a warrior,” general manager Jay Feaster told the Calgary Herald. “He worked hard. He sweated. He bled. He did everything this club asked of him. But, again, he was in a limited role and we feel we have other guys that give the coaching staff more options.” The Flames recalled forward Blair Jones from Abbotsford to take Jackman’s roster spot.

OVERTIME

1. Florida has won three of the last four meetings, with three of those games decided via shootout.

2. Fleischmann has one goal in six career games versus the Flames.

3. Calgary rookie F Sean Monahan has just two goals and three assists in his last 14 games.

PREDICTION: Flames 4, Panthers 2