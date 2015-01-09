Preview: Panthers at Flames

Roberto Luongo was the focus of Thursday’s game between the Florida Panthers and host Vancouver Canucks, but it was Jonathan Huberdeau who stole the show. Panthers fans eagerly wait to see what Huberdeau plans for an encore as he and his Florida teammates continue their Western Canada jaunt Friday against the Calgary Flames. Huberdeau scored twice and added an assist as the Panthers made Luongo a winner against his former team, earning a 3-1 victory.

While the Panthers look to build upon their strong showing in British Columbia, the Flames desperately want to end a once-promising homestand on a winning note. Calgary wiped out a season-worst eight-game losing streak with four straight wins - three coming at home - but followed that up with narrow losses to the New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings. Things get much tougher from here for Calgary, which kicks off a five-game road trip Saturday night in Vancouver.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Florida, SN1 (Calgary)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (18-11-9): If recent performance is any indication, Huberdeau may finally be showing the promise that spurred the Panthers to make him the third overall pick in the 2011 draft. The 21-year-old has recorded three goals and five assists over his last eight games while building solid chemistry with fellow youngsters Aleksander Barkov and Nick Bjugstad. Barkov had the other Florida goal in the win over the Canucks, just his third of the season - and his first since Nov. 11 versus San Jose.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (21-17-3): With the Flames officially entering the second half of their up-and-down season Friday, it’s hard to argue against captain Mark Giordano as a legitimate Norris Trophy candidate. Giordano is tied for the league lead in scoring among defensemen with 35 points and has been the anchor for a Flames blue-liner corps that ranked among the league’s best earlier in the season. The 31-year-old has fallen on hard times of late, registering just one point over his previous five games.

OVERTIME

1. Calgary has lost six straight games against Eastern Conference opponents.

2. Giordano had a goal and two assists in a 6-4 road win over Florida on Nov. 8.

3. All three of Barkov’s goals this season have come against Western Conference foes.

PREDICTION: Flames 3, Panthers 2