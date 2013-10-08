Preview: Panthers at Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers did not make the Stanley Cup playoffs last year for only the second time in 18 seasons, but an 0-3-0 start to the 2013-14 campaign ultimately cost coach Peter Laviolette his job Monday. “We don’t look like a team at all,” Philadelphia general manager Paul Holmgren told the Newark (N.J.) Star-Ledger. “It was a gut feeling that I needed to make this decision.” Assistant coach Craig Berube takes the reins when the Flyers host the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

“I’ve always been a Flyer in my mind,” said Berube, who played parts of seven seasons with the Flyers and also played for and coached Philadelphia’s top minor-league team in the American Hockey League. Berube’s immediate concern is the offense, which has scored three goals - two on the power play. Florida is off to a 1-1-0 start as goaltender Tim Thomas was solid in his first game in more than a year but struggled in the Panthers’ 7-0 loss at St. Louis on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN (Florida), CSN (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (1-1-0): ”It went downhill and snowballed quick,‘’ said Thomas, who allowed five goals in the first two periods Saturday before being relieved by Jacob Markstrom. Coach Kevin Dineen and his team attended the NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Rams in St. Louis on Sunday - a move to get his players together socially - and traveled to Philadelphia on Monday. Florida will try to avoid a repeat of last season, when it won its opener but lost its next five contests.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (0-3-0): Holmgren made the decision to switch coaches Sunday during the trip home from Raleigh, N.C. following Philadelphia’s 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes, and received approval from team owner Ed Snider on Monday morning. “Craig is one of the smartest hockey guys I’ve ever been around,” said Holmgren, who thought it was fair to give Laviolette another training camp. Steve Mason has a 2.54 goals against average and .915 save percentage in two games.

OVERTIME

1. Berube compiled 3,149 penalty minutes - seventh all-time - in a 17-year career that included two stints with the Flyers.

2. Laviolette took the Flyers to the Stanley Cup final in his first season with them in 2009-10 and compiled a 145-98-29 regular-season record in Philadelphia.

3. Florida starts with four road games for the first time in franchise history.

PREDICTION: Flyers 4, Panthers 2