Flyers defeat Panthers for fourth straight home win

PHILADELPHIA -- Strong defense has helped goaltender Steve Mason and the Philadelphia Flyers get on a roll.

Center Sean Couturier had a goal and assist, Mason made 34 saves and the Flyers beat the Florida Panthers 4-1 on Thursday night.

“Guys are doing a great job blocking shots, clearing lanes and making my job easier,” Mason said. “The last couple games have definitely been a lot cleaner and the results are there for it.”

Defenseman Michael Del Zotto, right winger Jakub Voracek and left winger Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also scored goals to help Philadelphia (6-5-2) win its fourth straight home game.

“We played very good defensive hockey,” Voracek said. “Yeah we gave up 35 shots but most of them were from the outside. It was very positive for us.”

Center Nick Bjugstad had the lone goal for Florida (4-3-4). The Panthers had earned a point in their previous seven games, going 4-0-3, and hadn’t lost in regulation in their first six road games (2-0-4).

Mason posted his first win of the season on Tuesday night against Edmonton and followed with another strong effort.

“It’s huge to come out quick and get a two-goal cushion and give you something to work with,” said Mason, who has stopped 101 of the last 104 shots he’s faced. “When you don’t have goals, it gives a goaltender no room for error so when you get ahead, you’re relaxed and it gives you that much more confidence.”

Couturier gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead by deflecting left winger Brayden Schenn’s slap shot around goalie Roberto Luongo’s left pad 3:53 into the game. It was only the fourth time in 13 games this season the Flyers scored first.

Del Zotto made it 2-0 less than three minutes later with his first goal since joining the Flyers. Couturier won a faceoff and Schenn made a cross-ice pass to Del Zotto, who lifted a shot into the upper half of the net.

The Panthers hadn’t allowed two goals in the first period until that point.

“I thought we had a few good shifts, got some pucks to the net but just didn’t get bodies there for rebounds and stuff,” center Rocco Grimaldi said. “There were some pucks sitting there we just didn’t get to. It’s a credit to their defense. They boxed us out pretty good and their goalie played well.”

Bellemare scored his third goal of the season on a snap shot 2:50 into the second period for a 3-0 lead.

Bjugstad’s power-play goal cut it to 3-1 later in the second period. He put the puck in the net on a rebound of left winger Jimmy Hayes’ backhander. It was the first power-play goal scored against the Flyers in Philadelphia this season.

But the Flyers answered 39 seconds later when center Claude Giroux fed Voracek a perfect pass on a two-on-one breakaway. Voracek tapped it in for his sixth goal of the season.

“It’s big after we score a goal, you have to come out hard the next few shifts and kind of change the momentum, and it was tough,” Bjugstad said. “It was kind of a weird deal. I think someone got tripped up and turned into an odd-man rush. Tough goal but we will learn from that mistake.”

Despite several injuries and a tough October schedule, the Flyers are 6-3 since going winless in their first four games.

“Everyone has to step it up when you have a few injuries,” Couturier said. “It’s opportunities for others to show what they can do and take advantage of it.”

NOTES: Flyers LW Michael Raffl is expected to miss six weeks with a lower-body injury. Chris VandeVelde replaced him on the top line with C Claude Giroux and RW Jakub Voracek to start the game, but RW Wayne Simmonds moved over to the left side and took VandeVelde’s spot after the first period. ... Flyers D Braydon Coburn and Andrew MacDonald took part in the morning skate. Both players remain sidelined by lower-body injuries but are closer to returning. ... The Panthers were without LW Jonathan Huberdeau (illness), C Dave Bolland (lower body), LW Sean Bergenheim (lower body) and C Brandon Pirri (upper body). ... C Aleksander Barkov returned to Florida’s lineup after missing three games with a lower-body injury. ... Panthers D Aaron Ekblad was back in Philadelphia for the first time since the 18-year-old Ekblad was selected first overall in the NHL draft in June, which was held at the Wells Fargo Center. ... The Panthers beat the Flyers 2-1 in Florida on Nov. 1.