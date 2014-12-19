Panthers win another shootout

PHILADELPHIA -- No matter how many rounds shootouts go, the Florida Panthers are masters in them.

Center Dave Bolland scored the decisive goal in a shootout, goaltender Roberto Luongo made 25 saves and the Panthers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Thursday night.

Two nights after setting an NHL record with a 20-round shootout victory over Washington, the Panthers needed just six rounds to beat the Flyers. Center Brandon Pirri patiently scored on a backhander to start it off and Bolland shot one past goalie Steve Mason to win it.

“As long as they end like this we feel great about it,” Panthers coach Gerard Gallant said. “It’s good. I thought we played a solid game, not a great game, but a solid game. We were able to come out of here with two points in Philly and it’s a big two points for us.”

Right winger Jakub Voracek scored in regulation for the Flyers (11-15-6) and got their only goal in the shootout. Right winger Matt Read and left winger Brayden Schenn had chances to win it for Philadelphia in the shootout, but couldn’t score.

Right winger Scottie Upshall had a regulation-time goal for Florida (15-8-8).

The Flyers have lost 10 straight shootouts, including five this season, and are an NHL-worst 27-56 in shootouts.

“We got to find a way to win them,” Mason said. “We’re not scoring enough in it. We’re not stopping enough. Tonight we had two opportunities to win it, and we couldn‘t. We have to find ways to bear down in these things. That’s five shootouts we’ve lost this year. That’s five points that could have put us in the playoffs; there’s your difference.”

Luongo kicked away center Sean Couturier’s attempt to end the game.

Luongo also made excellent saves on slap shots by defensemen Mark Streit and Andrew MacDonald in overtime.

The Flyers now hit the road for eight games and won’t play at home for another 19 days.

The Flyers tied it at 1-1 early in the second period on Voracek’s 12th goal. Left winger Pierre-Edouard Bellemare set it up with a centering pass from behind the net to Voracek, who wristed it past Luongo.

Upshall had given the Panthers a 1-0 lead midway through the first period. The former Flyer skated down the middle and deflected in left winger Tomas Kopecky’s crossing pass from along the boards for his fourth goal and first against his former team.

“We realize come end of the season these points in the shootouts are ones needed and great for our team,” Upshall said. “We love when Luongo is back there playing like that, chipping in like that is awesome.”

The Panthers twice had solid chances to take the lead in the third period. First, left winger Jussi Jokinen and Bolland had a two-on-one breakaway, but defenseman Nicklas Grossmann slid from left to right to prevent Bolland from getting a shot on net after Jokinen’s pass.

Several minutes later, Mason stoned Pirri on a shot in front.

“We wanted to have a good start, come out hard, and bring a lot of energy to the game, and that didn’t really happen from the beginning,” Streit said. “I think the first two periods were pretty poor and the last period was a little bit better.”

NOTES: Flyers F Vincent Lecavalier was back in the lineup after missing seven games, six of which he was a healthy scratch. Lecavalier, normally a center, played right wing on the fourth line. Lecavalier replaced Chris Vandevelde, who was a healthy scratch along with D Michael Del Zotto. ... Panthers center Vincent Trocheck was a healthy scratch for Florida. ... The Flyers concluded a four-game homestand and won’t return to the Wells Fargo Center until Jan. 6. ... Panthers D Shane O‘Brien was reassigned to AHL affiliate San Antonio. ... Florida visits Pittsburgh on Saturday before returning home to play the Penguins on Monday.