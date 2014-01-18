Preview: Panthers at Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes appeared to be headed for an offensive boon after scoring a half-dozen times in a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs last week. But the well has run completely dry in two games since, leaving the Hurricanes scrambling for answers as they head into a showdown with the visiting Florida Panthers on Saturday. Carolina was blanked 3-0 by the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 10 and followed that up with a listless effort in a 2-0 loss to Calgary three nights later.

The Panthers know a thing or two about offensive struggles, coming off a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. That continued a trend that has seen Florida alternate wins and losses over its last eight games, with four of those contests decided after regulation. Saturday marks the first meeting between the former Southeast Division rivals since they were split up by offseason realignment.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN (Florida, Carolina)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (18-22-7): Several Florida skaters are having below-average seasons so far, but the most noticeable drop-off comes courtesy of reigning Calder Trophy winner Jonathan Huberdeau. The 20-year-old impressed with 31 points in 48 games during the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season, but he has fallen on hard times this campaign and was benched for most of the third period of Tuesday’s win over the New York Islanders. Huberdeau has recorded only seven goals and 10 assists in 45 games but has been told by coach Peter Horachek that he will be allowed to “play through” his slump.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (19-18-9): Coach Kirk Muller doesn’t enjoy looking back, particularly when it comes to dissecting losses. Muller was miffed that reporters continued to focus on how poorly the team performed against the Flames, saying: “We had one bad game. Everybody talks about it (four) days later. We’re not. We’re focused on these games coming up. It’s a big weekend.” Muller had good reason for looking forward, as Carolina kicks off a stretch of 11 games in 22 days leading into the Olympic break.

OVERTIME

1. The teams have split the last six meetings, with the home team prevailing four times over that stretch.

2. Huberdeau has registered three goals and three assists in four career games against the Hurricanes.

3. Florida is 6-23-1 in its last 30 visits to Carolina.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 3, Panthers 2