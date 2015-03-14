Preview: Panthers at Hurricanes

Dan Ellis is doing his part to keep the Florida Panthers’ flickering playoff hopes alive. The backup goaltender is 2-0-1 while filling in for the injured Roberto Luongo and could get the start on Saturday when the Panthers travel to Carolina to face the struggling Hurricanes. Carolina, which is in last place in the Metropolitan Division and well out of the playoff picture, is 1-3-1 since ending February with three consecutive wins.

Rookie Victor Rask scored a goal and assisted on two others in the Hurricanes’ 5-3 loss to Dallas on Thursday, during which Carolina was outshot 14-4 in the first period and 32-18 overall. The 34-year-old Ellis made 18 saves in the Panthers’ 4-2 victory over Winnipeg on Thursday, keeping his team within six points of Boston for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. “This is a fun time of year to play hockey,” Ellis told reporters after Thursday’s game.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, FSN Carolinas

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (30-23-14): Luongo, who is out with a shoulder injury, has not practiced but could be close to returning as Florida faces back-to-back games this weekend. Aleksander Barkov scored the game-winning goal against the Jets, and has two tallies and three assists since Jaromir Jagr was acquired from New Jersey on Feb. 28. Nick Bjugstad scored an empty-netter Thursday, giving him a team-high 24 goals.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (25-33-8): Carolina has struggled in March by allowing 21 goals in five games, and the team has mustered little offensively other than two tallies in a 48-second span of the third period against the Stars. “We didn’t execute with the puck,” Carolina coach Bill Peters told reporters after the game. The Hurricanes play seven of their next nine games at home.

OVERTIME

1. Carolina D Jack Hillen missed his third consecutive game Thursday with a concussion.

2. Panthers C Jonathan Huberdeau reached 100 career points with two assists Thursday.

3. Rask scored his 10th goal Thursday, becoming the first Carolina rookie to reach double figures since Calder Trophy winner Jeff Skinner scored 31 in 2011.

PREDICTION: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 2