Panthers 2, Hurricanes 0: Dan Ellis recorded 27 saves in winning for the third time in four starts as visiting Florida kept pace with Boston and Washington in the race for the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot.

Ellis improved to 3-0-1 since taking over for injured goaltenders Roberto Luongo and Al Montoya for the Panthers, who have won three in a row to remain six points behind the Bruins and Capitals. Brandon Pirri scored on a power play in the second period and Dave Bolland added an empty-netter with 39.1 seconds remaining.

Cam Ward was almost as good in goal for Carolina, recording 21 saves. Ron Hainsey and Chris Terry hit the post in the final seven minutes for the Hurricanes, who have lost three straight and five of their past six.

The Hurricanes, who mustered only four first-period shots in Thursday’s 5-3 loss to Dallas, peppered Ellis with 15 shots in the opening frame. But Ellis was solid, getting some help from the post on Jeff Skinner’s shot 8 ½ minutes in, and Ward was just as strong, robbing Pirri at the near post with 6 ½ minutes left before intermission to keep the game scoreless.

Pirri broke through at the 16:20 mark of the second after Terry drew a holding the stick penalty, taking a feed from Jimmy Hayes at the edge of the right circle and flipping a backhanded shot over Ward’s left shoulder for his 14th goal of the season. Ellis made it stand up, denying Elias Lindholm’s deflection early in the third, then stopping Riley Nash on the doorstep with just over two minutes left after the Hurricanes pulled Ward.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ellis, who was called up from San Antonio (AHL) on March 4 and made his season debut the next day, recorded his 15th career shutout in his 208th career contest. … Luongo (shoulder) is expected to accompany the Panthers to New York for Sunday’s game with the Rangers. … Carolina D Justin Faulk made a sprawling block of Derek MacKenzie’s shot at the empty net -- deflecting the puck with his stick -- with two minutes remaining before Bolland’s fourth goal of the season sealed it