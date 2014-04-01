Preview: Panthers at Islanders

The New York Islanders have been playing spirited hockey of late, posting a 3-0-1 mark in their last four contests. The Islanders look to continue that upward trend on Tuesday, when they attempt to salvage the finale of their three-game regular-season series against the visiting Florida Panthers. Frans Nielsen scored in both regulation and the shootout as New York skated to a 2-1 triumph over New Jersey on Saturday.

While the Islanders are on an upswing, the Panthers suffered their third consecutive loss and sixth in seven contests with a 6-3 setback against the Devils on Monday. Brad Boyes scored for the second straight game to increase his team-leading total to 20. Boyes notched an assist in Florida’s 4-2 win over New York on Jan. 14 before being held off the scoresheet in his team’s 5-3 triumph on March 2.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Florida), MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (27-41-8): With Dan Ellis yielding all six goals on Monday, Scott Clemmensen is in line to make the start versus New York. The 36-year-old was recalled from San Antonio of the American Hockey League on Friday and will look to improve upon a 1-3-2 career mark against the Islanders. Roberto Luongo has been sidelined since Thursday with an upper-body injury.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (29-35-10): Nielsen has been on a tear of late, recording five goals and four assists in his last 10 games. The production is greatly needed as injury-riddled New York attempts to overcome the absences of captain John Tavares (season-ending torn MCL) and Kyle Okposo, who has missed the last two games with a lower-body ailment. Coach Jack Capuano has done his best to compensate, shuffling 10 rookies into the lineup on Saturday.

OVERTIME

1. New York RW Colin McDonald was named the team’s Masterton Trophy nominee.

2. Florida failed to score on five power-play opportunities Monday and is 0-for-22 in its last eight contests.

3. Islanders G Evgeni Nabokov has won four straight starts versus the Panthers to improve his career mark to 8-3-0.

PREDICTION: Islanders 5, Panthers 2