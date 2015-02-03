Preview: Panthers at Islanders

All-Star John Tavares has been an integral part of the New York Islanders’ push toward the penthouse in the Metropolitan Division. The captain looks to help end the Islanders’ two-game skid when they host the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. Tavares collected eight goals and as many assists in 12 games en route to being named the NHL’s Second Star of the Month for January.

Tavares capped his four-game goal-scoring streak with a tally and an assist in a 5-2 loss to Boston on Thursday and also scored in New York’s 4-3 shootout win over Florida on Nov. 14. The Panthers have dropped the first two contests of their three-game road trip and fell for the seventh time in eight outings (1-6-1) with a 6-3 setback to the New York Rangers on Monday. Brandon Pirri continued his strong play with his fourth goal in five contests and also tallied in his lone career meeting with the Islanders.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, MSG Plus2 (New York)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (21-17-10): With All-Star Roberto Luongo receiving quite the workload on Monday, Al Montoya could be in line to make his first start since Jan. 9. The 29-year-old Montoya has made a pair of relief appearances since then and has won both career contests versus his former club, with which he played from 2010-12. Aleksander Barkov scored against the Rangers and has recorded four goals and six assists in his last 12 contests.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (32-16-1): Defenseman Lubomir Visnovsky returned from a nine-game absence due to an upper-body injury to score his team’s lone goal in a 4-1 setback to Detroit on Saturday afternoon. Visnovsky’s tally came on the power play, marking the fifth time in six games New York scored with the man advantage. Frans Nielsen set up Visnovsky’s goal to notch his fifth assist in six games.

OVERTIME

1. New York recalled RW Colin McDonald from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Monday. He also had been recalled from the Sound Tigers on an emergency basis on Friday but was returned to the club as C Casey Cizikas was able to suit up versus the Red Wings.

2. Florida RW Brad Boyes has recorded one goal and three assists in his last four games.

3. The Islanders will wear their throwback “Fisherman” style jerseys during warmups.

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Panthers 2