Panthers pull off win over Islanders

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- A pair of unlikely contributors helped the Florida Panthers keep their long-shot playoff hopes alive Tuesday night.

Goalie Al Montoya made 32 saves in his first start in almost a month and right winger Jimmy Hayes -- two games removed from being a healthy scratch -- scored two goals, including the go-ahead tally early in the third period, as the Panthers beat the New York Islanders, 4-2, at Nassau Coliseum.

“If you’re going to (have) a chance to get some points, you’re going to need all your players,” Panthers coach Gerard Gallant said.

The Panthers (22-17-10) salvaged two points on a three-game east coast swing and won for just the third time in their last 10 games (3-6-1) to pull within seven points of the idle Boston Bruins for the final wild card in the Eastern Conference.

“We were on a little bit of a drought there,” Hayes said. “We needed to come in here and get that big ‘W.’ Just got to keep rattling off these wins and stay in this playoff picture.”

The Panthers, who lost to the New Jersey Devils 3-1 on Saturday and gave up three third-period goals in a 6-3 loss to the New York Rangers, fell into a hole immediately Tuesday, when Islanders center Anders Lee scored on New York’s first shot of the game just 1:44 into the first.

Hayes helped wrest momentum back for the Panthers 2:59 later, when he scored his first goal after getting a stick on a shot by center Nick Bjugstad.

The Panthers and Islanders swapped goals in the second, when Florida defenseman Erik Gudbranson and Lee scored 2:30 apart.

Hayes and Bjugstad teamed up again 2:10 into the third, when Bjugstad’s shot glanced off Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak and to Hayes, who poked it into the net.

Hayes’ fourth career two-goal game -- and his second of the season -- put a satisfying end to a road trip that began with him watching from the press box in New Jersey as a healthy scratch.

“You never want to be scratched,” Hayes said. “The best way to stay in the lineup is to be successful. Just got to continue to play hard and be successful.”

Montoya, making his first start since Jan. 9, preserved the one-goal lead with a handful of impressive saves in the third. He stopped right winger Michael Grabner on a breakaway with 12:11 left, turned back a slap shot by left winger Matt Martin with 7:17 to play and stopped center John Tavares at close range during a power play with 1:35 remaining.

“I wanted to give the guys a chance,” Montoya said. “They come out and score in the first however many minutes, but I felt good. I wasn’t going to let that get me down.”

Center Brandon Pirri iced the game with an empty-net goal with 22.1 seconds left.

“It was a team effort tonight and a team win tonight,” Panthers head coach Gerard Gallant said. “I thought everybody came to play.”

Halak had 26 saves for the Islanders (33-16-1), who lost their third straight, tying their longest losing streak of the season. New York has scored just five goals during its current skid, which has reduced the Islanders’ Metropolitan Division lead to one point over the idle Pittsburgh Penguins and left them just four points ahead of the eighth-seeded Bruins.

“I don’t look at the standings or where we are,” Islanders head coach Jack Capuano said. “I thought we played a decent game. You’ve got to find a way to score. Anders Lee was right there for a couple goals, but other guys have got to try to find a way.”

NOTES: The Panthers were represented by plenty of executives, staffers and players with Islanders connections for Florida’s final scheduled game at Nassau Coliseum. Bill Torrey, a special advisor to Panthers general manager Dale Tallon, built the Islanders’ Stanley Cup dynasty as New York’s original general manager. Asked during the game if it was bittersweet visiting the Coliseum during its final season, Torrey grinned and said “It’ll only be bitter if we lose tonight.” ... Panthers broadcaster Denis Potvin was a member of all four Cup winners and is one of six Islanders players with his jersey hanging from the rafters at the Coliseum. Gs Al Montoya and Roberto Luongo each played for the Islanders. ... The Panthers finished 19-22-2-1 (wins-losses-ties-overtime losses) at the Coliseum. ... The Islanders scratched D Matt Donovan and D Brian Strait. C Casey Cizikas, who missed practice Monday, was active, which allowed the Islanders to return RW Colin McDonald to Bridgeport of the AHL. McDonald was recalled Monday on an emergency basis. ... ESPNNewYork.com reported Tuesday that Islanders RW Kyle Okposo, who was diagnosed with an upper-body injury during the All-Star Break, has a detached retina.