Preview: Panthers at Jets

The Florida Panthers wrap up their six-game road trip in search of a fourth straight victory when they visit the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. Florida has won four of the first five games of its trek, dropping only a one-goal decision at Washington on Jan. 4. The Panthers made it three straight in Canada on Sunday with a 4-2 triumph over Edmonton that gave them points in 11 of their last 14 contests (9-3-2).

Winnipeg will be serving as host for the only time during a stretch in which it plays five of six on the road. The Jets completed a 1-1-1 trek Sunday with a 5-4 shootout loss at Anaheim on a night that saw former Jet Teemu Selanne have his number retired by the Ducks. Mark Scheifele recorded a goal and an assist as Winnipeg carried a 4-2 lead into the third period before absorbing its third loss in four overall games (1-2-1).

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (20-11-9): Jonathan Huberdeau was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week on Monday. The 21-year-old former Calder Trophy winner registered three goals and two assists in three contests to earn the honor. Florida is one overtime victory away from the 100th in franchise history.

ABOUT THE JETS (21-14-8): Andrew Ladd continued his strong offensive play Sunday, scoring a goal to extend his point streak to six games. The captain has collected four tallies and four assists during the run and landed on the scoresheet in eight of his last nine contests. The goal against Anaheim was Ladd’s 16th of the season, tying Bryan Little for the team lead.

OVERTIME

1. The Panthers have not gone more than one game without a point since suffering back-to-back regulation losses to Philadelphia and Calgary on Nov. 6 and 8, respectively.

2. Little has recorded at least one point in nine of his last 10 contests, notching four goals and eight assists in that span.

3. Florida LW Jussi Jokinen’s next game will be the 700th of his NHL career while C Nick Bjugstad needs one goal to match his personal best from last season.

PREDICTION: Jets 3, Panthers 1