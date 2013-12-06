Panthers 5, Jets 2: Defenseman Dylan Olsen scored his first career NHL goal and added an assist while Tim Thomas turned aside 29 shots as host Florida toppled its former Southeast Division rival.

Tomas Fleischmann tallied to snap a 14-game goalless drought and added an assist for the Panthers, who snapped a three-game losing skid and posted just their second victory in seven outings (2-4-1). Defenseman Erik Gudbranson scored and set up a goal and Nick Bjugstad and Jimmy Hayes also tallied for Florida.

Olli Jokinen scored his third goal in two contests and captain Andrew Ladd also tallied for the Jets, who fell to 3-2-0 on their six-game road trip.

Gudbranson’s jarring hit on Winnipeg defenseman Tobias Enstrom set the stage for Florida’s 4-on-2 rush up the ice. Playing in his 33rd career game, Olsen accepted Upshall’s centering feed and wristed a shot from the slot past Ondrej Pavelec (21 saves) to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead at 3:31 of the second period.

Fleischmann ended his drought with 2:01 left in the session after cleaning up a rebound off defenseman Mike Weaver’s shot from along the right-wing boards. The goal was Fleischmann’s first since Nov. 2.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Winnipeg opened the scoring 5:27 into the first period after Thomas fumbled the rebound of RW Blake Wheeler’s shot before C Bryan Little fed Ladd for his eighth goal of the season. Florida answered with 5:58 remaining in the session as the puck caromed off the skate of Jets D Grant Clitsome in the neutral zone before Gudbranson blasted the puck past Pavelec. ... Panthers RW Scottie Upshall notched two assists to extend his career-high point streak to five games. ... Pavelec fell to 10-5-1 in 17 career meetings versus Florida.