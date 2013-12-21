FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jets 5, Panthers 2
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 21, 2013 / 3:57 AM / 4 years ago

Jets 5, Panthers 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

Jets 5, Panthers 2: Defenseman Tobias Enstrom and Blake Wheeler scored power-play goals 33 seconds apart in the opening period as host Winnipeg snapped Florida’s five-game winning streak.

Rookie defenseman Jacob Trouba, Evander Kane and Michael Frolik each had a goal and an assist and Wheeler also scored as the Jets halted a six-game home winless drought (0-3-3). Mark Scheifele and defenseman Dustin Byfuglien each collected a pair of assists and Ondrej Pavelec turned aside 21 shots to end his five-start losing streak.

Shawn Matthias and Nick Bjugstad registered unassisted goals for Florida, which was denied a sweep of its four-game Canadian road trip. Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves and remained winless in his last seven starts (0-5-2).

Winnipeg responded to Matthias’ goal by scoring three times in a span of 4:51 - the first coming on a fortunate deflection when Trouba’s pass went off defenseman Tom Gilbert’s stick and into the net at 11:06. Enstrom pounced on a rebound on a 5-on-3 and blasted a shot past Markstrom before Wheeler tipped in defenseman Zach Bogosian’s shot from the left point to make it 3-1.

Kane finished off a 2-on-1 with Frolik 63 seconds into the middle session but Bjugstad answered just under four minutes later, pouncing on a turnover and beating Pavelec glove side. Frolik restored the three-goal lead against his former team, burying a rebound of captain Andrew Ladd’s shot with 2:07 left in the period.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Enstrom snapped a 21-game goalless drought with his first tally since Nov. 2 as Winnipeg improved to 4-of-6 on 5-on-3 situations this season. ... Matthias’ goal was his fourth of the season and first in 15 games. ... Scheifele has three goals and four assists during a five-game point streak.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.