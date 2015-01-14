Jets 8, Panthers 2: Mathieu Perreault tied a franchise record with four goals and defenseman Dustin Byfuglien added two and an assist as host Winnipeg rolled past Florida.

Defenseman Jay Harrison and Evander Kane also scored for the Jets, who fell one goal shy of the franchise mark for a single game. Jim Slater, Mark Scheifele, Michael Frolik and blue-liner Tobias Enstrom each recorded two assists while rookie Michael Hutchinson made 25 saves.

Dave Bolland and Brad Boyes tallied for the Panthers, who completed a 4-2-0 road trip. Roberto Luongo allowed four goals on 20 shots before being relieved by former Jet Al Montoya, who finished with 11 saves.

Perreault kicked off his career performance - and opened the scoring - 7:24 into the contest, converting a feed by defenseman Zach Bogosian while alone in front. The 27-year-old doubled the lead during a power play exactly four minutes later with a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle that beat Luongo on the short side.

Byfuglien sandwiched tallies around one by Bolland early in the second period before Perreault tipped Enstrom’s shot from the top of the left circle past Montoya with 4:37 left in the session for his second career hat trick. Perreault completed his impressive effort 69 seconds later, knocking in the rebound after Frolik was stopped on a breakaway.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Perreault, who recorded his first hat trick in January 2012 against Boston while with Washington, matched the franchise mark of four goals accomplished twice by Ilya Kovalchuk. ... The victory was Paul Maurice’s 500th as an NHL coach. ... Panthers C Aleksander Barkov notched an assist in his return after missing two games with the flu.