Panthers pick up 3-1 win on the road

DENVER -- Jaromir Jagr didn't have a point, but the Florida Panthers are heading home happy anyway.

Jason Demers had a goal and an assist, James Reimer posted 30 saves and the Panthers beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 on Friday night.

Reilly Smith had a short-handed goal early in the third period that proved to be the winner and Michael Matheson also scored for the Panthers (14-13-5).

"Tough game, emotional game for us last night in Winnipeg and then the guys came in tonight and dug deep into the tank to pull out as much energy as they could," Florida coach Tom Rowe said. "It was real impressive."

Fedor Tyutin had a goal and Calvin Pickard stopped 20 shots for Colorado (11-17-1). The Avalanche lost their seventh straight at home and are 2-8-1 in their last 11 games overall.

"Not good enough," Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog said. "Honestly I don't know what to tell you guys other than that's not the way we want to do it, not the way it's supposed to be done. Not acceptable"

Jagr didn't figure into either goal for the Panthers and remained at 1,884 career points, three behind Hall of Famer Mark Messier for second on the NHL scoring list.

Jagr had some chances to get closer to Messier's total, the best one on a breakaway as he came out of the penalty box early in the second period. Pickard got his left pad on the shot to keep the game scoreless.

Jagr has been playing since 1990, when he was the fifth overall pick by the Pittsburgh Penguins. He has stayed productive in his 23rd NHL season and second full one with the Panthers.

Derek MacKenzie got stoned on a short-handed breakaway chance in the second period but had the key pass to set up Smith's goal.

With Jagr in the box for hooking, Colorado set up in the Florida zone. MacKenzie got the puck down at the half boards and cleared it off the opposite wall. The puck bounced to near center ice, where Smith picked it up and beat Pickard through the legs at 6:37 of the third period.

Matheson's shot from the point at 10:49 gave the Panthers a two-goal lead.

The Panthers were able to find the energy despite losing in a shootout in Winnipeg on Thursday night.

"Those games are always tough," Smith said of playing on consecutive nights. "It seems they always just come to a couple bounces. Luckily, fortunately they were on our side tonight because it's been the opposite case for a lot of these road games this year."

Tyutin gave Colorado a 1-0 lead with his first goal of the season at 10:11 of the second period.

The Panthers tied it at 16:10 of the second period when Demers' rebound went off his skate and in. The play was reviewed and determined there was no distinct kicking motion.

It was Demers' fifth goal of the season.

The Avalanche weren't complaining about the goal, instead focusing on their inability to score with the man advantage.

"The power play is 0-for-6 and we give up a shortie," coach Jared Bednar said. "That is the difference in the hockey game. We need our power play to win us games and it was the difference maker for them."

Reimer made the stops when he needed and improved to 5-0-1 in his career against the Avalanche.

"James did a great job tonight," Smith said. "There were a couple puts that he made tremendous saves on and there were a couple second chances were he stood in front of them. We got to give him the most credit."

NOTES: Colorado G Semyon Varlamov missed his second straight game with a groin injury suffered in Sunday's win in Toronto. Spencer Martin, recalled Wednesday from San Antonio of the AHL, served as Calvin Pickard's backup. ... Florida G Roberto Luongo missed a chance Thursday to tie Terry Sawchuck for fifth on the NHL's career wins list. Luongo has 446. ... Florida RW Jaromir Jagr is 13 days older than Colorado coach Jared Bednar. Both are 44. ... Avalanche C Matt Duchene's two goals Wednesday moved him into seventh place on the franchise list. He had 168 coming into Friday.