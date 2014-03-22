Preview: Panthers at Kings

Jonathan Quick has a chance to set a franchise record and coach Darryl Sutter can build on a milestone when the Los Angeles Kings host the Florida Panthers on Saturday afternoon. Quick tied Rogie Vachon for the most victories (171) in franchise history in Thursday’s 2-1 shootout win over Washington, which also marked Sutter’s 500th career triumph. Los Angeles has won eight of the last nine meetings against the Panthers, including a 3-0 shutout in Florida on Oct. 13.

Sutter tied Toe Blake for No. 17 on the all-time list and can pull even with Pat Burns for 16th place with a victory Saturday. “When Darryl came in two years ago, he did exactly what he needed to do and pressed the right buttons to get the team going - because at that time we were taking one step forward and two steps back,” Quick said. The Panthers have split the first two contests of their four-game road trip through the Pacific Division, winning at San Jose 3-2 and losing in Phoenix 2-1.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (26-36-8): Scott Gomez scored Florida’s only goal in Thursday’s loss to Phoenix, snapping a 35-game drought for a player who once scored 33 goals with New Jersey but has just two this season and six over the past three campaigns. “It was a little too late, we didn’t get two points so it really doesn’t matter to me,” Gomez said. “Goals are nice but wins are better when you get on the plane.” The Panthers continue to struggle with their special teams, allowing at least one power-play goal in seven consecutive games.

ABOUT THE KINGS (39-25-6): Injuries limited Marian Gaborik to 22 games with Columbus but he’s already making an impact with Los Angeles, assisting on its regulation goal in Thursday’s win over Washington before scoring the deciding tally in the shootout.“It’s very important. It’s the start of playoff hockey right now. Every game is important, every point is important,” Gaborik said. “We just have to bear down and are good down the stretch.” Mike Richards, who has failed to hit the scoresheet in six games, was dropped to the fourth line during Friday’s practice.

OVERTIME

1. Los Angeles holds a five-point lead over Phoenix for third place in the Pacific.

2. Panthers G Roberto Luongo saw plenty of the Kings during his tenure with Vancouver, posting a 14-11-5 mark with three shutouts.

3. Quick is 3-1-0 with a 2.14 goals-against average versus Florida.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Panthers 2