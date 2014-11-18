Preview: Panthers at Kings

The Florida Panthers look to ride the energy and enthusiasm that followed their largest scoring output of the season when they continue their four-game road trip against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. Nick Bjugstad scored two goals to highlight his career-high four-point performance as Florida breezed to a 6-2 triumph over Anaheim on Sunday. “We played good defensively and the offensive stuff came from that,” Bjugstad told the Miami Herald. “It was a good win and a fun game.”

Los Angeles has spoiled Florida’s fun in recent years, outscoring the Panthers by a 7-0 margin in two games last season while emerging victorious in every home meeting since Nov. 27, 2002. The Kings also skated away with a win in their last contest at Staples Center as Jarret Stoll scored his first goal of the season on the power play in a 3-2 triumph over the Ducks on Saturday. Jonathan Quick, who is 7-1-1 at home this campaign, owns a 4-1-0 mark with one shutout and a rail-thin 1.69 goals-against average in his career versus the Panthers.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (6-4-5): Florida captain and former Kings defenseman Willie Mitchell will receive his 2014 Stanley Cup championship ring prior to Tuesday’s tilt. “You go through such a wonderful journey with basically the same nucleus of guys,” Mitchell told the Miami Herald. “It was the ultimate of ultimates and we did it twice. ... I‘m looking forward to it, but am a little bit nervous.” Top overall pick and fellow blue-liner Aaron Ekblad continues to contribute on the offensive end, notching an assist on Sunday for his sixth point in four games and 10th of the season to reside only behind Jussi Jokinen (11) for the team lead.

ABOUT THE KINGS (9-5-4): Tyler Toffoli recorded his league-leading fourth short-handed goal on Saturday to move with four of Bernie Nicholls’ franchise record, which was set during a 25-game span in the 1988-89 season. The 22-year-old Toffoli has only played in 18 contests this campaign to become the fastest player to net four short-handed tallies since Philadelphia’s Simon Gagne accomplished the feat in 15 games during the 2008-09 season. Toffoli leads the team with eight goals - six coming at home.

OVERTIME

1. After sitting out on Sunday, Florida G Roberto Luongo has been confirmed to start versus Los Angeles.

2. Kings C Anze Kopitar has scored three goals and set up two others in his last four games overall and has one tally and six assists in eight meetings with the Panthers.

3. Florida C Vincent Trocheck has collected a goal and four assists during his four-game point streak.

PREDICTION: Kings 2, Panthers 1